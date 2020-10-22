IPL 2020 | AB de Villiers is the most innovative batsman that I have seen, opines Ali Bacher 

When it comes to impact on the game, not many batsmen compare to South African and RCB legend AB de Villiers. He has this ability of turning the course of the game in a few overs and the fact that he does it consistently is what makes him a modern-day master of the game. He has been ins scintillating touch this season of IPL. His fifties against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals have awed one and all, and there no signs of him slowing down despite having retired a couple of years back from international cricket, which is remarkable.