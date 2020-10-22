IPL 2020 | AB's innings last game gave us a huge boost, reveals Mohammed Siraj

After winning from the jaws of defeat against the Royals, RCB continued their brilliant run against KKR and Mohammed Siraj stated that AB de Villers' knock last game gave the side a huge boost. Virat Kohli's men are now ranked second in the IPL points table after their 7th win of the season.

Just as a loss in a close game can completely shatter your confidence, a win from the brink of a defeat can do wonders in developing a self-belief that you can win out of any situation. That must have been the case with Royal Challengers after they thwarted KKR in Abu Dhabi coming on the back of an unexpected win versus RR, where no one gave them a chance but an AB de Villiers special powered them to a win with 35 needed off two overs.

This time around they didn't even need de Villiers to come out and bat for them as they won the game with seven wickets and 39 deliveries to spare after reducing Kolkata to 84/8. Speaking in the post-match press conference, Mohammed Siraj reflected on the importance of ABD's last game knock as it gave a huge boost to the side and also stated he's feeling good about his side given how things have panned out for them thus far.

"There was only one plan in this match. AB's innings in the last match gave us a huge boost. We took the field with the same confidence from the previous game. Morris's introduction into the team has been really helpful. Washi is bowling well in the powerplay. So when I was given the ball, I was very happy with the way I bowled. The way our entire performance has gone, I'm feeling good about RCB," Siraj said in the post-match press conference.

Siraj got the chance to open the bowling and he relished it taking the wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, and Tom Banton in his first two overs that too without giving away a run. He created history as no other bowler has bowled two maiden overs in an IPL game. He ended with figures of 3/8 after four overs. The fast bowler asserted that bowling with the new ball gave him whole new confidence and he backed his strength when he got his chance to shine.

"Looking at the wicket I didn't think that it will swing much. Virat bhai asked me to be ready to bowl with the new ball so I prepared myself. Even while I was practising, I had a whole new confidence that I got to bowl with the new ball. My natural game is to bowl outswingers with the new ball."

"When Morris bowled the first over and was able to beat the batsman, he spoke to AB sir and they both asked me to be ready. I backed my strength when I got the opportunity and I was pleased," said Siraj.