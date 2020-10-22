BBL 2020/21 | Adelaide Strikers re-sign Rashid Khan for forthcoming edition

2017/18 BBL champions Adelaide Strikers will have the services of Rashid Khan for the 4th season running after confirming on Thursday that the leg-spinner has re-signed with the club. The news of Rashid re-signing comes on the back of Hurricanes and Renegades snapping up Malan and Nabi respectively.

In what comes as news that should help Cricket Australia fix their broken relationship with Channel 7, 2017/18 Big Bash League Champions Adelaide Strikers, on Thursday, confirmed the signing of the world’s number one T20I bowler, Rashid Khan, for the fourth season running. Rashid, who is currently plying his trade with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in UAE, has claimed 56 wickets in 40 appearances in the BBL, all for the Strikers, and was also the joint-highest wicket-taker for the franchise from South Australia last season, picking 19 wickets in 15 appearances.

Having signed up with the Adelaide-based franchise for yet another season, his fourth for the club, Rashid revealed in an official statement that he considers the Strikers camp to be a family, and expressed his elation over having signed up to play for the club for an additional season.

"I'm so happy that I am able to play for the Strikers again in a big tenth season of the Big Bash, and I have loved this competition from the very beginning,” Rashid said in a statement, reported Cricbuzz.

“The Strikers have been like a family to me since I joined them, and I am so thankful to the fans who have been supporting me and made me feel like Adelaide is my home."

The Strikers, in 2019, led by Travis Head, finished 3rd in the group stages but were knocked by the Thunder in the ‘knockout’ round in the newly-devised format. Improving on their performance from last season will require quality and head coach Jason Gillespie is pleased that with the signing of Rashid, they’ve been able to do retain a world-class bowler, who has spun a web around batsmen in the competition for no less than three seasons.

“Rashid has been such a quality player and person for the city of Adelaide and the Strikers from the moment he arrived. We're thrilled his world-class bowling and exciting batting will continue to entertain our loyal fans, and we want to again be challenging for a second title when the tournament begins,” Gillespie said.

Rashid is the third big name to confirm their participation in the BBL in under a week as earlier, both Dawid Malan (Hobart Hurricanes) and Mohammad Nabi (Melbourne Renegades) were also roped in for the forthcoming edition.