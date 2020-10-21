VIDEO | ‘Hesitant’ Kohli’s last-minute review accounts for Karthik despite Chahal’s refusal

From the first over, the right-arm seamer ran riots, reducing the men in Purple and Gold to a scoreline of 3-3 and it wasn’t a football match. In the next over, the seamer also accounted for the dangerous Tom Banton, who was looking to play out aggressively in a Butter-like fashion, when he got an edge to de Villiers. This was it, it was RCB’s opportunity of dismissing KKR for the iconic total under 49, with them being reduced to 14/4. However, Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan’s experience saw through the rest of the swinging overs before spin was brought into play by Kohli.