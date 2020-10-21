VIDEO | ‘Hesitant’ Kohli’s last-minute review accounts for Karthik despite Chahal’s refusal

Today at 8:44 PM
Virat Kohli’s history with DRS isn’t the best of things to bank on but in today’s encounter, the skipper’s last-second review despite Chahal’s refusal helped account for the dangerous Dinesh Karthik. It left the fourth-placed KKR in a terrible state of affair, as the score read 32/5.
It was the same surface that was used during Chennai Super Kings’ low-scoring thriller against Rajasthan Royals, so swing was always going to play a big factor in the match. So when RCB replaced the left-arm spinner, Shahbaz Ahmed, for the right-arm pace of Mohammed Siraj, it wasn’t a big surprise, given Siraj’s showing against KKR last time around.
From the first over, the right-arm seamer ran riots, reducing the men in Purple and Gold to a scoreline of 3-3 and it wasn’t a football match. In the next over, the seamer also accounted for the dangerous Tom Banton, who was looking to play out aggressively in a Butter-like fashion, when he got an edge to de Villiers. This was it, it was RCB’s opportunity of dismissing KKR for the iconic total under 49, with them being reduced to 14/4. However, Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan’s experience saw through the rest of the swinging overs before spin was brought into play by Kohli.
In the very first over, Yuzvendra Chahal, after bowling three dot-balls, bowled in a low-googly which went past Karthik’s hapless defence. However, the umpire wasn’t convinced as he nodded his head, with Virat Kohli pondering for the longest-while before he eventually went for a last-minute review against Chahal’s refusal. In the end, the skipper’s brilliant review accounted for Karthik, as KKR found themselves harping at 32/5.
Watch the video here:
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Dinesh Karthik
- Virat Kohli
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Indian Premier League
- Ipl 2020
- Kolkata Knightriders
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.