VIDEO | Gurkeerat left ‘fuming’ after Devdutt Padikkal’s dumbfound running costs RCB a wicket

They say wickets are like London busses, you wait for one, it doesn’t arrive and when it does, it brings along another. For RCB against KKR, it was a similar story during their run-chase as Aaron Finch’s wicket was followed by Devdutt Padikkal’s comical running giving KKR another wicket.
Chasing 85, it was always going to be advantage Royal Challengers Bangalore, with their batting order in prime form this season. However, with an early swing on offer and Aaron Finch’s suffering form against swing bowlers, Kolkata Knight Riders could not make the fullest use of the phase as Pat Cummins and Prasidh Krishna struggled to pick up wickets in the powerplay. Soon after that, Morgan introduced his lead-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, a ploy which did not pay off for the franchise.
At the end, tied by choices, the Englishman had to finally go to their star performer Lockie Ferguson, who picked up five wickets in the last game against SRH. In just the second delivery, the Kiwi pacer attacked and accounted for the Australian’s wicket, who looked like an absolute duck against the swinging delivery. As they say, one brings another, just like busses in London.
After Finch’s dismissal, instead of Virat Kohli walking at No.3, the management decided to give more batting time to Gurukeerat Mann, who walked out to bat against the pace attack. While he fended off the first delivery, he was forced to play the second one down the ground. However, at the other end, an enthusiastic Padikkal found himself sprinting towards the striker’s end for a run which Gurukeerat was absolutely not ready for. In the end, both batsmen reached the same end as the southpaw had to walk back to a disappointed and fuming right-handed Gurukeerat.
