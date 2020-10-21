VIDEO | Gurkeerat left ‘fuming’ after Devdutt Padikkal’s dumbfound running costs RCB a wicket

After Finch’s dismissal, instead of Virat Kohli walking at No.3, the management decided to give more batting time to Gurukeerat Mann, who walked out to bat against the pace attack. While he fended off the first delivery, he was forced to play the second one down the ground. However, at the other end, an enthusiastic Padikkal found himself sprinting towards the striker’s end for a run which Gurukeerat was absolutely not ready for. In the end, both batsmen reached the same end as the southpaw had to walk back to a disappointed and fuming right-handed Gurukeerat.