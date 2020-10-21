Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli ‘racing off’ for second run despite RCB victory

Yesterday at 11:11 PM
Virat Kohli’s commitment to cricket is just unparalleled and today was just an addition to that when the right-hander sprinted towards the striker’s end despite RCB getting over the line with just the one run. Overall, it was a one-sided contest with Siraj blowing away KKR’s batting unit.
Kohli means: 1s & 2s
RCB needed 1, Kohli wants 2 😍 pic.twitter.com/sAtV7clXNH— middle stump (@middlestump4) October 21, 2020
Hahaha! He sticks to those 2s between the wickets.
Virat Kohli even after requiring 1 run to win, ran 2 runs there to seal the game. His love for twos is totally commendable.😎💯🔥😍💪✔️#Valimai— SRI Thala (@Peace25666743) October 21, 2020
Virat Kohli even after requiring 1 run to win, ran 2 runs there to seal the game. His love for twos is totally commendable.@sreshthx#RCBvsKKR #IPL2020— Adnan Khan (@Kh14245350Adnan) October 21, 2020
He might have not seen the scorecard!
Virat Kohli is so obsessed with running 2's that he ran 2 when only one run was required to win.— Akash (@bart_bharadwaj) October 21, 2020
Here is how Twitter reacted on RCB win & Siraj's exception:
In today game #rcb is a God for @ChennaiIPL @SunRisers— Tushar🍁🍀 (@tushar6926) October 21, 2020
#PlayBold #KKRvRCB #IPL2020 #RCBvKKR @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/79NKXNHIdk
This is RCB for you!
#RCB moves to number 2 in points table. After so many seasons. Congrats to them for great season @RCBTweets— Dudify (@Dudify_io) October 21, 2020
Yayy!!
Finally the run rate +ve 🌚 #RCB #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/cf8QLVFu4S— Mayuri 🌿 | RCB | ❤️ (@mayuri_19s) October 21, 2020
Brilliant from this Hyderabadi!
"Mohammed Siraj records two maidens and three wickets 🔥" https://t.co/Zbd9OBfQAi— Naresh Adhyaru (@adhyaru_naresh) October 21, 2020
Woah ..full on Hyderabadi @bhogleharsha #mohammedsiraj .Biryani free 😉— Ashish Chandel (@ashchaspeaks) October 21, 2020
