 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli ‘racing off’ for second run despite RCB victory

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli at his best

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli ‘racing off’ for second run despite RCB victory

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:11 PM

    Virat Kohli’s commitment to cricket is just unparalleled and today was just an addition to that when the right-hander sprinted towards the striker’s end despite RCB getting over the line with just the one run. Overall, it was a one-sided contest with Siraj blowing away KKR’s batting unit.

    Kohli means: 1s & 2s

    Hahaha! He sticks to those 2s between the wickets.

    He might have not seen the scorecard!

    Here is how Twitter reacted on RCB win & Siraj's exception:

    This is RCB for you!

    Yayy!! 

    Brilliant from this Hyderabadi!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down