Twitter reacts to Mohammed ‘Dragon’ Siraj breathing fire to set record against KKR

When Virat Kohli announced his playing XI, there was one certain Mohammed Siraj who came back into the team instead of Shahbaz Ahmed. Two overs into his spell, he left them spellbound, accounting for Tripathi, Rana and Banton and it ended with two consecutive maidens, setting an IPL record.
Siraj pro version:
Sahi khel gaye Ben Stokes :D :D :D
Siraj to haters rn : pic.twitter.com/xL9kGGJ9L0
Hahaha!
Told you!! It's 2020, anything can happen!
Dinda : #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/TH4bWo83iA
Things going all well for RCB here!🔥
KKR top-order.. Khatam bye bye, Tata 😭😂
Ifkr. Not Chahal, not Morris, not Saini, not Sundar but SIRAJ!! 😭😂— ♥️|| RCB || ♥️ (@Rashmiiieee) October 21, 2020
ROFL!!!😂
LORD at his best.
