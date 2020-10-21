 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Mohammed ‘Dragon’ Siraj breathing fire to set record against KKR

    Lord Siraj miracle

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:23 PM

    When Virat Kohli announced his playing XI, there was one certain Mohammed Siraj who came back into the team instead of Shahbaz Ahmed. Two overs into his spell, he left them spellbound, accounting for Tripathi, Rana and Banton and it ended with two consecutive maidens, setting an IPL record.

    Siraj pro version:

    Sahi khel gaye Ben Stokes :D :D :D

    Hahaha!

    Told you!! It's 2020, anything can happen!

    Things going all well for RCB here!🔥

    KKR top-order.. Khatam bye bye, Tata 😭😂

    ROFL!!!😂

    LORD at his best.

