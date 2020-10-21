Three bets that can help you pocket royally between Rajasthan and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Today at 6:37 PM
In the clash of two Aussie stalwarts, Smith and Warner, tempers are set to flare after a close game when last time these two sides clashed. Coming on back of a close loss, SRH have a lot at stake when they clash with RR for the second time this season as they just have three wins after nine games.
Sanju Samson total runs under 20.5 @1.83
After starting off the tournament with scores of 74 and 85, Sanju Samson has struggled for runs, bagging six single-digit scorers in the next eight games. This is not happening for the first time, in previous seasons as well, after taking the tournament by storm in first few games, Samson has been guilty of turning cold in the latter part of the season. Overall, the stylish right-hander has accumulated 236 runs at an average of 23.6 but 159 of those came in first two games, which means he has scored a meagre 77 in last eight innings. His record in Dubai is quite poor as he averages 16.80 at the venue and given his poor form, it's unlikely that he will cross the 20-run-mark in this game against SRH. So follow the usual drill, go to 1XBet, and cash in on the market that looks due for good returns.
David Warner total runs over 26.5 @1.83
With scores of 47*, 9, 48, 52 and 60, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, David Warner has been Mr.Consistent for his side and given how he has been playing this year, putting a price on his wicket more than ever, he should cross the 26-run-mark in the match against Rajasthan Royals, especially after how he was riled up when last time RR won narrowly against his troops and there were a lot of verbal fights that went on, which are the kind of things that help Warner to bring out his A-game this time around. Last time, when these two sides met at the same venue, the Aussie southpaw had made 48 and overall, he averages 35 against the double Rs. He also really enjoys playing in Dubai and has 266 runs at 44.33 in IPL at the venue. So keep calm and invest on David Warner's consistency to earn big bucks.
Rajasthan Royals top batsman- Jos Buttler @3.74
Jos Buttler played one his best IPL knocks in the last game against CSK when he smashed 70* off 48 after Rajasthan were in a spot of bother in a tricky chase of 125 and helped his side win the game single-handedly. On a wicket, when every other batsmen struggled, the RR gloveman was able to bring out his flamboyance and flair, and this means he has finally found back his top-notch form. He had shown glimpses of his best with a 9-ball-22 against Delhi Capitals but then came a demotion in the next game against RCB, where he found it hard to bat in the middle-order but the last game, he showed that he's up to the challenge now. Buttler is averaging 32.75 this year, which ain't bad given his poor start to the season. The fact that barring Rashid Khan, there aren't many tricky bowlers in SRH line-up, should help him unveil his best yet again.
