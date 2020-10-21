Reports | Ravichandran Ashwin to be in the plane for Australia ODIs

Today at 8:22 PM
With the national selection committee set to sit down in the next week to pick teams for the tour of Australia, it has emerged that R Ashwin is the front-runner for a place in the ODI side. Ashwin had last played a limited-overs game for India was back in 2017 and hasn’t been picked after that.
Since India catered towards a leg-spinning revolution with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal being the two prime members of the unit, Ashwin became a redundant figure in the Indian dressing room but he never lost hope. His ability to chip in with wickets both in powerplay and middle-overs while keeping the run-scoring flow down has been of great help for Delhi Capitals this season and Kings XI Punjab for the previous two seasons.
Now his performances have put him in the bracket for the tour of Australia as The Telegraph reported a source as saying that they might play the Australia ODIs as the full squad will travel Down Under straight from the Emirates.
“Since a large contingent, comprising players of all three formats, will be departing from the UAE together, it would be prudent to try out Ashwin, at least in the ODIs. He has proven his credentials and I don’t think it’s fair to keep him out. He has the experience and will come in handy with his variations on Australian wickets,” a source in the know of things told The Telegraph.
“We have a system in place where the youngsters have to come through the A tours. Players like Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna or Sanju Samson will have to follow that process before staking their claim for the senior side,” the source said.
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia are grappling with BCCI’s request to accommodate training in Australia while being quarantined. Queensland authorities have already rejected the proposal to set up Brisbane as the hub with discussions ongoing with New South Wales officials at the moment.
