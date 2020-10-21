IPL 2020 | Probably should have bowled first with dew in the second half, rues Eoin Morgan

Today at 10:45 PM
After the stinging loss against RCB, Eoin Morgan has rued the fact that they chose to bat first in tough conditions, allowing Kohli and co to get an amazing start with the ball. He also added that they are still hoping that the duo of Russell and Narine would return later in the tournament.
Eoin Morgan, after winning the toss, elected to bat first in what was a shocking decision on a seaming-friendly wicket in Abu Dhabi. After what Rajasthan Royals did to Chennai Super Kings on the same track, Mohammed Siraj’s early bowling spell blew open KKR’s batting order, who picked up three wickets conceding just eight runs in his four-over spell to restrict the men in Gold and Purple to 84 runs in 20 overs.
In the second half of the day, batting got a lot easier, as the RCB openers batted sensibly to swat all kinds of danger as they reached the total in under 14 overs to make two points their own at the end of the day. After the trashing, KKR’s new skipper Eoin Morgan rued his decision of batting first in those conditions, admitting that it was a wrong decision and he should have instead bowled with dew coming into effect later in the day.
"I think it started with batting. Being four or five down as early as we were is disappointing. RCB bowled well, but we should have countered that better. and with that dew, we probably should have bowled first. We have been consistent with our selections of the top three, we believe they are the ones to take us forward,” said Morgan in the post-match presentation.
Alongside that, Morgan also talked heavily about how it was important to back the Indian batsmen with the trio of - Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, all of whom misfired today. Another aspect that worried KKR was the fact that they missed the services of their key all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, whom Morgan expects to be fit during the end phase of the tournament.
“They have shown potential. So it was important to back the Indian batsmen. Hopefully, Russell and Narine will be fit and available around the corner. Two guys of that calibre, particularly when they are allrounders, is a big hole. Hopefully, they will be available down the line."
