IPL 2020 | Me getting some batting time was the idea behind the promotion, reveals Gurkeerat Singh Mann

“It was a wonderful performance by the boys and everybody chipped in. Siraj was amazing, good to see him back. That was the basic idea because I haven't got to bat much. It was a plan so that I middle a few balls and play a lot of balls before the next game. It's been very good (batting with Kohli) because you have the support. Last time I had an opportunity to play with AB, so learnt a lot from that, and learnt a lot from today too,” Mann said in the post-match interview with host broadcasters, Star Sports.