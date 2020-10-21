IPL 2020 | Me getting some batting time was the idea behind the promotion, reveals Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Yesterday at 10:59 PM
Gurkeerat Singh Mann has stated that the idea behind his promotion was to get some game time ahead of the next encounter against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Mann has also heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj who became the first player in the IPL history to bowl two consecutive maiden overs.
With a minuscule target of 85 to be achieved, Royal Challengers Bangalore sent in Gurkeerat Singh Mann ahead of Virat Kohli. The Punjab batsman played out the due course and with a 26-ball 21 accounting for the win, he got some game-time ahead of the encounter against CSK which can potentially help them strengthen their hopes of finishing at the top two.
“It was a wonderful performance by the boys and everybody chipped in. Siraj was amazing, good to see him back. That was the basic idea because I haven't got to bat much. It was a plan so that I middle a few balls and play a lot of balls before the next game. It's been very good (batting with Kohli) because you have the support. Last time I had an opportunity to play with AB, so learnt a lot from that, and learnt a lot from today too,” Mann said in the post-match interview with host broadcasters, Star Sports.
Mohammed Siraj bowled a breath-taking spell for the franchise on his return and became the first player in the history of the IPL to have bowled two consecutive maiden overs. Siraj gave away just eight runs in total in his four-over spell, dismissing four KKR batsmen and Mann was very happy for the same.
“It (RCB's bowling) was amazing, especially the line and length. We had a conversation before we went in, Virat bhai and AB mentioned that we had to just try and hit the tip of off-stump. That's what the bowlers tried and they got the results. We are giving our best in every match,” the RCB all-rounder concluded.
