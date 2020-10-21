IPL 2020 | KKR confirms Kiwi gloveman Tim Seifert as replacement for Ali Khan

Today at 2:05 PM
After USA fast bowler Ali Khan was ruled out of the IPL due to injury, New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has replaced him in the KKR outfit, confirmed the franchise on Wednesday. Both Ali Khan and Tim Seifert were part of CPL 2020 champions side – Trinbago Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders have received batting boost after they signed up Black Caps gloveman Tim Seifert, who has joined the Knights as replacement for the Pakistan-born USA pacer Ali Khan who was ruled out with an injury. The signing was confirmed by KKR themselves on Wednesday as they took to Twitter to announce the decison and welcomed the Kiwi man to the side. There were already reports of Seifert missing Plunket Shield games due to his apparent call up for KKR, few days back.
KKR have thus far preferred Trinbago Knight Riders players as possible replacements for injured players in the IPL for the Knights. CPL franchise Trinbago Knight Riders are owned by the KKR promoters – the Red Chilies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports Pvt.
Earlier, Ali Khan, who was impressive in the CPL 2020, was picked as replacement for English left-arm paceman Harry Gurney. Now, he has been replaced by his TKR teammate, Tim Seifert, who unlike Khan, had a terrible CPL as all he managed was 133 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 109.91. Seifert is a short-format specialist and has played three ODIs and 24 T20Is for New Zealand at the highest level, so far.
After their impressive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi, KKR are placed at the fourth position in points table with five wins and four losses in the tournament, thus far.
