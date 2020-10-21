IPL 2020 | KKR confirms Kiwi gloveman Tim Seifert as replacement for Ali Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders have received batting boost after they signed up Black Caps gloveman Tim Seifert, who has joined the Knights as replacement for the Pakistan-born USA pacer Ali Khan who was ruled out with an injury. The signing was confirmed by KKR themselves on Wednesday as they took to Twitter to announce the decison and welcomed the Kiwi man to the side. There were already reports of Seifert missing Plunket Shield games due to his apparent call up for KKR, few days back.