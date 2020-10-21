IPL 2020 | Hopefully we can build from here and learn from our mistakes, states KL Rahul

With three wins on the bounce, KXIP have finally shown that they aren't done and dusted yet and their skipper KL Rahul asserted that he is hoping for the team to learn from mistakes and build up from these wins going forward. KXIP stunned table-toppers Delhi Capitals in Dubai yesterday.

After losing close games against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, earlier this season, Kings XI Punjab, led by KL Rahul have bounced back strongly in the last three games winning each one of them against top three sides of the tournament, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Unlike the last game versus MI, where KXIP made a meal out of a straight forward chase, they hunted down the target of 165 rather easily against DC in Abu Dhabi that too sans a great performance from their openers.

Nicholas Pooran played a great knock as he notched up a quick fifty while Glenn Maxwell returned to some form with a 24-ball-32. Speaking in the post-match presser, Punjab skipper KL Rahul hoped that the team would build on from these wins and take it forward in the upcoming games. He said that backing ourselves was needed for these big games, which they did well.

"The work done by coaches has now started to show off. Hopefully we can build from here and learn from our mistakes going forward in the season. Teams like Delhi and Mumbai are sitting at the top of the point table, so was important to beat them, these two games were talked up as big games for us, but we needed to back ourselves and keep trusting ourselves, which we did well. To bowl the way our bowlers did today against DC was exceptional.," KL Rahul stated in the post-match press conference.

Mohammed Shami was the stand-out bowler for Punjab in yesterday's game as he finished with 28 for 2, taking all his wickets in death overs. It seemed he started from he left in the last game against MI, where he had bowled exceptional yorkers in the Super Over. Rahul applauded the Indian pacer and asserted that the ball is coming out beautifully off his hands and it's great to see the clarity that he has shown this season.

"Look, we know what Shami can do, he has been doing well for quite a few years now. What he done well this seashason has been that he is showing clarity, he has put his hand up, which is very important for international players to stand up and that helps to win more games. It is indeed great to see Shami do great, the ball is coming well out of his hands, and hopefully he continues to perform like that."

KXIP are now placed at fifth spot in IPL points table with four wins after 10 games but Rahul emphasized on the need for the side to stay hungry.

"It feels really good, we are in a phase where we need to beat everyone, if we back ourselves and do well, we can win more games. We just need to stay hungry," he said.