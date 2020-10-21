IPL 2020 | Have been practising a lot with new ball; didn’t expect to bowl to open bowling today, admits Mohammed Siraj

After losing the toss, Virat Kohli opined that he would have also liked to bat first on the used pitch in Abu Dhabi. However, fate had it differently, as Mohammed Siraj’s breathtaking bowling display in the first half of the innings against KKR was the biggest talking point of the day. The right-arm pacer, who breathed fire, picked up the wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Tom Banton in his first two overs, while not conceding any run.