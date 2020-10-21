IPL 2020 | Gayle's return has given a lot of confidence to us, reveals Nicholas Pooran 

Chris Gayle is arguably the greatest T20 batsman of all time and his mere presence boosts team's morale as Nicholas Pooran stated that his return has given a lot of confidence to players in the side. Chris Gayle had played a great cameo against DC, tearing apart Tushar Deshpande's fifth over.

With 13,402 runs and 22 centuries after playing more than 400 T20s and lighting up franchise-based T20 leagues around the world, it won't be wrong to say that the world hasn't seen a more dominant force in the shortest format than the 'Universe Boss' from Jamaica. Chris Gayle's return to the KXIP side had an instant impact as he made a fifty against RCB in Sharjah and followed it up with scores of 24 and 29 against MI and DC respectively.

His knock against Delhi was pretty impressive as he made a quickfire 13-ball-29, which shifted the momentum in Punjab's favor as he helped them exploit the powerplay overs in the chase of 165 runs, which saw him hit three fours and two sixes against rookie Tushar Despande in the fifth over.

Taking to Glenn Maxwell on iplt20.com, Nicholas Pooran reflected on how big an impact Gayle's return has made for the side. KXIP have now won three straight games since Gayle has been back in the playing XI. He also credited Ravi Bishnoi and M Aswhin for their great performances and asserted that the team have started to peak finally.

"Before the wins in the last three games, we spoke about how to go forward. Chris said that if there's any way from here, it's upward. Chris is back in the team, gave a lot of confidence to the guys. Shami, CJ (Chris Jordan), (Murugan) Ashwin coming in and having an impact in the team. The two leg spinners and even you having a big impact. Everything is working for us now, we are starting to click as a team. In T20 cricket, momentum is everything, I think we are starting to peak at the right time. We don't want to take anything for granted," Pooran told Maxwell on iplt20.com.

Pooran was the star of the night for Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday as he made a quickfire 53 off 28 balls and helped his side win the game after running out in-from batsman Mayank Agarwal over Delhi Capitals, who are the numero-uno in the points table so far. He opened up on his batting mantra and asserted that he tries to hit the ball as deeply as possible if it lands in his zone.

"If the ball is in my zone, I try to strike it as deeply as possible and hit the gaps. Tried to run as hard as possible between wickets and that's about it," the Windies batsman said.

Punjab now have four wins after 10 games and they are placed on the fifth spot in the points table. KXIP will now take on SRH next on Saturday in Dubai.