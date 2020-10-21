IPL 2020 | Dwayne Bravo won't take part in remainder of IPL, will fly back soon, reveals CSK CEO

CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo , who couldn't bowl the final over in the encounter against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah due to groin injury, has now been ruled out of the IPL 2020 and is slated to fly back home in a day or two. Bravo had missed earlier part of the IPL for CSK as well and could only play six matches this season.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming, after the Delhi game, had revealed that Bravo might well miss few games due to the injury but today, it has been confirmed by CEO Kasi Viswanathan that the Windies all-rounder will no longer take part in the 13th edition of cash-rich league as he will be flying back home.

"No, Bravo isn't playing any more part this time round and the groin injury has ruled him out. He will be flying back in a day or two," Kasi Viswanathan told ANI.

CSK have won only three games after 10 matches so far and are placed at the eight position on the points table, which is their worst performance ever in the IPL. They had won the 2018 IPL title, while last year, they made it to the finals where they lost a close encounter against Mumbai Indians. But, this year, they haven't turned up at all. The CSK CEO stated that the franchise missed the services of Bhajji and Raina but you got to respect their decision.