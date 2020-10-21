IPL 2020 | Dhawan's acceleration has been amazing, opines Shreyas Iyer

After narrowly securing a victory over CSK in Sharjah, Delhi Capitals' fortunes weren't as good against KXIP, however, Shreyas Iyer praised Shikhar Dhawan and said the way he accelerated his innings was amazing. Kings XI Punjab overcame DC easily on Tuesday in Dubai by five wickets.

With scores of 106*, 101*, 57, and 69*, Shikhar Dhawan has been on to something special in the last four games, which has seen him create history as on Tuesday in Dubai against KXIP, he became the first batsman in IPL to score back-to-back centuries. Unlike the last game against CSK, this time, the great knock came in a losing cause as he didn't get any support from other batsmen and all that Delhi could manage was 164.

Dhawan is now the second highest-run-getter in the tournament with 465 runs after 10 games, most importantly, his strike-rate has been 149.03, which is great if you compare it to someone like KL Rahul, the orange cap holder, who is striking at 135.67. The one thing that has changed his batting outcome has been how he has shown intent in the powerplay overs.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Delhi Capitals' skipper, Shreyas Iyer was full of praise for Dhawan as he applauded him for creating an amazing platform for the side and stated that the other batsmen also need to step up.

"I am really happy for Shikhar Dhawan, he is creating amazing platform for our batsmen, we need to know our roles well. It is just one game and things like fatigue also steps in. But we need to focus on our strengths and work well on them. The way Dhawan accelerated was amazing, his mindset has been great throughout, he just needs quick starts, which keeps him going. We need such innings from him every game and also good starts in the powerplay," Iyer said in the post-match press conference.

Iyer is not going to lose his sleep over the loss as he reckons it was a much needed wake-up call for the side that has played amazing cricket and needs just a win to qualify for playoffs. DC have won seven games after 10 games, this year.

"We had a great start to the tournament, so it is important for us to get a loss. It's a wake-up call for us. Going forward, we will face tough teams. We have played amazing cricket but we will need to come out with all guns blazing in the upcoming games. We need to express ourselves more and take more responsibility. We just need one win to qualify," Iyer said.

One of the game changing overs in the game was the fifth one by youngster Tushar Deshpande, who faced a belligerent Chris Gayle, as the Windies southpaw attacked him left, right and center. changing the momentum of the game after KXIP lost Rahul early. Gayle hammered the young bowler for three fours and two sixes in an over. But captain Iyer is quite confident that the young lad will bounce back strongly.

"I don't want to point out anyone but the fifth over changed the momentum of the game. He's (Deshpande) a very hard working lad, he does his homework, just that he got hit by Chris Gayle, who is a world class batsman. He will go back to his room, analyze himself and come back strongly as I know that he's a very confident lad. "