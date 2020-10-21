IPL 2020 | Contrary to the public belief, I don't think a lot of people have belief in RCB, claims Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has claimed that a lot of people didn’t have faith in RCB, contrary to what is the public opinion right now, as he said that faith of the people inside the changeroom matters the most. Kohli has also added that Chris Morris is enjoying the leadership role and doing that pretty well.

After finishing in the bottom half of the table for two consecutive seasons, Royal Challengers Bangalore did an overhaul of things ahead of this year’s IPL - not only with the team but also as a part of the backroom management. All the factors combined quite nicely as the franchise have found themselves at the second position on the points table, with only NRR being the differentiator. Kohli expressed his happiness at the fact and stated that management have brought in a proper culture before every game, which resulted in the side being a dominant force this season.

“I obviously have thought a lot about the things we can do on the field. The management have brought in a proper culture before every game we play. We have a plan A, we have a plan B, and people are executing it that's why it's looking good. Contrary to the public belief, I don't think a lot of people have belief in RCB. I do, guys in the changeroom do and that's all that matters. We are just here to execute our plans in place. We do have the skills. You can have the best players in the world but if you don't have the belief then you won't have results on the field,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Mohammed Siraj replaced Shahbaz Ahmed for the encounter and that proved to be a golden decision with the Hyderabad-born pacer striking gold quite fearlessly. With three wickets from the first two overs, in which he didn’t even concede a run, made him the most valuable player for RCB this game and Kohli was ecstatic in praise. But it was not Siraj who was the first choice power play bowler tonight.

“It was a late call to be honest (to give Siraj the new ball). Was thinking of giving Washy. When we got here, we saw the surface, it looked drier. At the toss, I said that it was a good toss to lose. We would have batted first but the pitch just seemed to look much better under lights. We had the option of the plan to start with Washi and bring Morris in the second over, then we thought let's give Siraj the new ball with Morris. Let him set the tone and then let Siraj try and swing the ball.

“Last year he had a tough year. Lot of people went quite hard at him. This time around he worked hard, he was really determined. He's seeing the result now and we want him to continue,” the RCB skipper stated.

Even though Chris Morris’ purchase met with a lot of criticism at the beginning, the Saffer is repaying the faith in a magnificent manner, with him turning to be the trump card in all three departments. Kohli stated that Morris is loving the responsibility and is thriving with the leadership role.

“Morris is loving the responsibility. He likes to be in a leadership role within the team, taking the boys along. Even against Kings, he tried to york Gayle, that showed heart. He never loses belief and that's contagious. His energy is amazing. A great, great addition to our squad,” Kohli added.