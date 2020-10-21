England-South Africa limited-overs series set to begin on November 27

With the UK being on the list of countries with high COVID-19 rates, the South African government reviewed its policy to allow their cricket board to host England and the approval has finally been received by the English board. With the series set to start on November 27 with the T20Is, the English team will spend ten days in a soft quarantine at the Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town where they will be allowed to train for the series to be held at Newlands and in Paarl. The ECB will foot the bill for private charter flights to South Africa with the host board taking care of other aspects.