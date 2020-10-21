England-South Africa limited-overs series set to begin on November 27

Today at 9:08 PM
South African Ministry of Sports, Art and Culture have given the go-ahead to Cricket South Africa to host England Cricket three T20Is and three ODIs from 27 November to 09 December 2020. The tour will be limited to the Western Cape due to Covid restrictions imposed by the government.
With the UK being on the list of countries with high COVID-19 rates, the South African government reviewed its policy to allow their cricket board to host England and the approval has finally been received by the English board. With the series set to start on November 27 with the T20Is, the English team will spend ten days in a soft quarantine at the Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town where they will be allowed to train for the series to be held at Newlands and in Paarl. The ECB will foot the bill for private charter flights to South Africa with the host board taking care of other aspects.
“This is a wonderful boost for cricket and, although all the matches will have to be played behind closed doors, I am sure that our Proteas fans will rally behind South Africa’s favourite team as they always do, but just on alternative digital and social media platforms,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Kugandrie Govender said in a press release.
“The fact that England are the current World Cup champions will add tremendously to the two series and will give our own players every motivation to perform at their very best to challenge the reigning champions.”
England and Wales Cricket Board chief Tom Harrison has also expressed his gratitude and happiness for the series happening in critical times like these and stated that CSA’s acts are commendable.
“We are looking forward to touring South Africa. I would like to personally thank Cricket South Africa for their efforts in ensuring this tour goes ahead and their diligent work to create an environment that is safe for our players and staff. They are working tirelessly to pull together a bio-secure plan in Cape Town and Paarl,” Harrison said.
“We owe it to the sport that we do everything we can to keep international competition progressing during this pandemic. Series against the Proteas are always exciting and intense. We saw that earlier this year in South Africa and we can expect the same this time around.”
