Twitter reacts to Shikhar Dhawan 'hilariously' tripping before reaching crease in epic slow-motion

Today at 8:55 PM
Shikhar Dhawan, who was trying to look for a single on a ball from Mohammad Shami that went nowhere after hitting the bottom edge, tripped hilariously and reached his crease in slow motion as Shami tried to get the ball. Dhawan made a fifty-plus score for the fourth consecutive time against KXIP.
Delhi Capitals got off to a great start as they scored 53/1 in the powerplay with Shikhar Dhawan continuing to score runs like he is playing in his backyard, scoring a fifty-plus score for the fourth consecutive time against KXIP. Prithvi Shaw looks to be the only area of concern for Delhi as he continued his miserable run, getting out 11-ball 7.
However, in the fifth over bowled by Mohammad Shami, after hitting him for a four, Dhawan was involved in a funny incident, where he struggled to reach his crease. On the last ball of the over, Shami bowled a length ball that hit the bottom edge of Dhawan and the ball went nowhere. Looking to steal a single, Dhawan came out of his crease, and Shami trying to get to the ball came running in towards the batting crease.
As Dhawan turned around to reach his crease, he tripped and fell inside the crease. After the incident, Dhawan and Shami shared a laugh and went on about their business.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Things Dhawan does to entertain his fans
October 20, 2020
Good to see Dhawan back in form
Before 11th Oct:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 20, 2020
Dhawan did not score an IPL fifty for ten consecutive innings.
After 11th Oct:
He has scored three half centuries and one century in four innings.
Another 100 on cards
How Smart is Dhawan. He is playing leg side balls of spinners by keeping the bat downside so that ball doesnt gets edge to keeper.#DCvKXIP #KXIPvDC #KXIPvsDC #DCvsKXIP— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) October 20, 2020
That consistency😍
Dhawan's 4th consecutive 50+ score.— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 20, 2020
Balls required for each fifty:
1st fifty - 39 balls (v MI)
2nd fifty - 30 balls (v RR)
3rd fifty - 29 balls (v CSK)
4th fifty - 28 balls (v KXIP)#IPL2020 #KXIPvDC
Dhawan proving his worth
Dhawan coming back in form is just another good news for DC.— 𝙋𝙞𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 (@piyushizhere14) October 20, 2020
Another bad game for Prithvi Shaw
While Dhawan looks in top touch, Shaw looked awfully out of touch, actually looks careless towards how he has been getting dismissed. First choice test match opener remember. Smh #DCvsKXIP— Tanmay (@fast_hostile) October 20, 2020
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.