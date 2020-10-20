 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Shikhar Dhawan 'hilariously' tripping before reaching crease in epic slow-motion

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:55 PM

    Shikhar Dhawan, who was trying to look for a single on a ball from Mohammad Shami that went nowhere after hitting the bottom edge, tripped hilariously and reached his crease in slow motion as Shami tried to get the ball. Dhawan made a fifty-plus score for the fourth consecutive time against KXIP.

    Delhi Capitals got off to a great start as they scored 53/1 in the powerplay with Shikhar Dhawan continuing to score runs like he is playing in his backyard, scoring a fifty-plus score for the fourth consecutive time against KXIP. Prithvi Shaw looks to be the only area of concern for Delhi as he continued his miserable run, getting out 11-ball 7.

    However, in the fifth over bowled by Mohammad Shami, after hitting him for a four, Dhawan was involved in a funny incident, where he struggled to reach his crease. On the last ball of the over, Shami bowled a length ball that hit the bottom edge of Dhawan and the ball went nowhere. Looking to steal a single, Dhawan came out of his crease, and Shami trying to get to the ball came running in towards the batting crease.

    As Dhawan turned around to reach his crease, he tripped and fell inside the crease. After the incident, Dhawan and Shami shared a laugh and went on about their business.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    Things Dhawan does to entertain his fans

    Good to see Dhawan back in form

    Another 100 on cards

    That consistency😍

    Dhawan proving his worth

    Another bad game for Prithvi Shaw

