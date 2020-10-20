Twitter reacts to Shikhar ‘consistent’ Dhawan making record becoming first to score consecutive centuries in IPL

Today at 9:19 PM
Coming off his maiden hundred in the last match, Shikhar Dhawan came out all guns blazing once again as he thrashed Punjab bowlers to bring up his second consecutive hundred, totaling 106 runs in 61 balls. With this, he also became the first batsman in IPL history to score two consecutive hundreds.
Shikhar Dhawan started exactly from where he left off in the previous match as he timed the balls to the boundary with ridiculous ease. While on the other end, Delhi batsmen were struggling to middle the ball, Dhawan was playing on a different track all together as he smashed his second consecutive hundred against Punjab, scoring a brilliant 61-ball 106.
Another day, another century
Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first player to score two consecutive centuries in IPL history.— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 20, 2020
First 167 IPL Games: No 100
Next 2 IPL Games: 2 Centuries
What a legend
One of the reasons you always stay with Shikhar Dhawan, especially in white ball cricket, is that when he gets on a roll, he is unstoppable. And a genuine match winner.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 20, 2020
This is hilarious LOL
Shikhar Dhawan has shown great maturity for someone who doesn't even understand the meaning of One Tip One Hand. #KXIPvDC— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2020
True
Dhawan: The one who can make Dubai international look like Sharjah. @SDhawan25 #DelhiCapitals @DelhiCapitals #IPL2020— Manish Dhakeria (@manishdhakeria) October 20, 2020
Can't agree more with this today!
One Man battle by Dhawan 🔥 @SDhawan25— shashank shrivastava (@iam_shashank18) October 20, 2020
Absolutely!!!!
I like Shikhar Dhawan and his mind set. Always relaxed and tension free. That's how the life is to be lived. Isnt it? #ShikharDhawan #DelhiCapitals #KXIPvDC #KXIP— Dilip 🐎 (@imdilips) October 20, 2020
Amazing batting
@SDhawan25 what a legend this guy is , first ever back to back 100s in the IPL history! Amazing batting! #Dream11IPL #DCvsKXIP— Laz (@LazAVFC1874) October 20, 2020
He scores 💯 in Sharjah— Spark J.E.R.S.E.Y 🤙🏻 (@cricket_cinema) October 20, 2020
He scores 💯 in Dubai
Be like Shikhar Dhawan
