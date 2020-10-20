 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Shikhar ‘consistent’ Dhawan making record becoming first to score consecutive centuries in IPL

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shikhar Dhawan scores two back to back centuries in IPL 2020

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to Shikhar ‘consistent’ Dhawan making record becoming first to score consecutive centuries in IPL

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:19 PM

    Coming off his maiden hundred in the last match, Shikhar Dhawan came out all guns blazing once again as he thrashed Punjab bowlers to bring up his second consecutive hundred, totaling 106 runs in 61 balls. With this, he also became the first batsman in IPL history to score two consecutive hundreds.

    Shikhar Dhawan started exactly from where he left off in the previous match as he timed the balls to the boundary with ridiculous ease. While on the other end, Delhi batsmen were struggling to middle the ball, Dhawan was playing on a different track all together as he smashed his second consecutive hundred against Punjab, scoring a brilliant 61-ball 106.

    Another day, another century

    What a legend

    This is hilarious LOL

    True

    Can't agree more with this today!

    Absolutely!!!!

    Amazing batting

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down