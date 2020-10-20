Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant ‘miserably’ failing to hit the stumps after Pooran causes chaos

Yesterday at 10:54 PM
Amidst of run-out chaos, Rishabh Pant was once again under the scanner for his keeping as he missed a flick onto the stumps to runout Nicholas Pooran after he received a below-par throw from covers. Pooran survived the chaos and took the single as the ball went to no man’s land after Pant’s miss.
Chasing the target of 165, Punjab lost KL Rahul early, but Chris Gayle took the responsibility upon himself to construct a good score in the powerplay as he scored 13-ball 29 before getting castled by Ravichandran Ashwin in the last over of the powerplay. After Gayle’s wicket, Nicholas Pooran came onto the crease and did the unthinkable by running out Mayank Agarwal in a terrible mess.
Pooram pushed the ball to the covers and started running for a non-existent single and found himself in the middle of the wicket with Mayank staring at him. Mayank decided to go for the single and in the process lost his wicket. Not learning from his mistake, Pooran repeated the same incident again and this time it was Glenn Maxwell at the other end.
In the 8th over, Pooran again pushed a ball to the covers and ran for the single but this time Maxwell declined his call and he had to return back to the batting crease. In what was a definite run-out, Pant received a bad throw from the covers and he failed to hit the stumps as he tried to dislodge the bails by flicking the ball onto it. Pooran survived the runout and completed one run as the ball had gone to the noman’s land by Pant’s throw.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Pant failing miserably:-
Rishabh Pant missed a chance to run Pooran out
Is Rishabh Pant the most irritating man on earth? #IPL2020— Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) October 20, 2020
Stop irritating #RishabhPant. Kitna chillata hai stump ke piche se. 😖#KXIPvDC #IPL2020— Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) October 20, 2020
And Pooran changed the game thereafter
Rishabh Pant Gave Big Life To Nicholas Pooran... Now Game Is Completely Out Of The Hands #DCvsKXIP #IPL2020— गोतम् కృష్ణ (Jr.Faf) (@Rider_Gauti) October 20, 2020
Rishabh Pant ko koi bolo Dream 11 pe team banaye..keeping nahi ho rahi usse🙄— Garv (@imgarvmalik) October 20, 2020
#Dream11IPL #KXIPvDC #IPL2020
Being Rishabh Pant is not easy
Rishabh Pant having a bad day.— Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) October 20, 2020
