Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant ‘miserably’ failing to hit the stumps after Pooran causes chaos

In the 8th over, Pooran again pushed a ball to the covers and ran for the single but this time Maxwell declined his call and he had to return back to the batting crease. In what was a definite run-out, Pant received a bad throw from the covers and he failed to hit the stumps as he tried to dislodge the bails by flicking the ball onto it. Pooran survived the runout and completed one run as the ball had gone to the noman’s land by Pant’s throw.