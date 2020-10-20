Twitter reacts to Daniel Sams dislodging the bails to gift a free-hit for a six

In the first 9 matches, Delhi didn’t feel the need to change their eleven as they were on a fantastic run, winning 7 out of 9 matches. Now that they have almost confirmed their spot in the knockouts, Delhi included Daniel Sams in the squad in order to manage the workload of their main bowler Anrich Nortje. Daniel Sams made headlines in the Big Bash was signed by Delhi Capitals before the start of IPL 2020 to replace Jason Roy, who had pulled out before the start of the cash-rich league.