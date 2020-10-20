 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Daniel Sams dislodging the bails to gift a free-hit for a six

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Sams dislodged the bails to gift a free-hit

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to Daniel Sams dislodging the bails to gift a free-hit for a six

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:12 PM

    The Australian cricketer Daniel Sams, who was playing his debut in IPL, dislodged the bails with his hands while loading up his action to receive a no-ball, only to get hit for a six on the free-hit. Sams was including in the side in place of Anrich Nortje, who was rested to manage his workload.

    In the first 9 matches, Delhi didn’t feel the need to change their eleven as they were on a fantastic run, winning 7 out of 9 matches. Now that they have almost confirmed their spot in the knockouts, Delhi included Daniel Sams in the squad in order to manage the workload of their main bowler Anrich Nortje. Daniel Sams made headlines in the Big Bash was signed by Delhi Capitals before the start of IPL 2020 to replace Jason Roy, who had pulled out before the start of the cash-rich league. 

    However, Sams didn’t quite have the start he would be hoping for as he got hit for a six off a free-hit after bowling a no-ball by dislodging the bails. Running in to bowl the third ball of the second innings, Sams with wayward action hit the bails with his hands as he was loading his action, which led to the umpire calling it a no-ball and signalling a free-hit. 

    Then, on the free-hit, KL Rahul deposited the long ball bowled by Sams straight back past him for a six. However, even after having a not so great start, Sams held his nerves and recovered really well to give just 13 runs in his first two overs. 

    Here is the video of Sams dislodging the bails:-

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down