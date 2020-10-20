Three royals bets that can help you emerge as a 'Knight' in the RCB vs KKR clash 

Having won their last encounters, both RCB and KKR will be fairly confident in their clash that will be played in Abu Dhabi. Virat Kohli and co. will look to continue their dream run in the tournament thus far while Morgan's men have to do a lot of catch up before they take a breather.

Virat Kohli runs over 29.5 @1.83

Last three IPL scores- 43, 48, 33*

Venue average- 93

Kohli vs KKR- 707 runs, Avg: 39.28, SR-130.93

Kohli in IPL 2020- 347 runs, Avg: 57.83, SR-127.57

Virat Kohli's consistency with the bat borderlines madness. When he is in purple patch, he literally turns up every game with the same intensity and repeats the pattern of run-scoring befitting of a master at the peak of his powers. 43, 48, 33*, 90*, 43, 72*, that's how Kohli's last six IPL score reads. Beware KKR! He has crossed the 29-run-mark consistently, in fact, in all the last six games, so this market is perhaps the most reliable in terms of returns, and why it won't be, you are putting your money on Kohli, the face of excellence and consistency. The RCB and Indian skipper is looking very hungry and determined to win the title for his club and has the team to do so as well and he ain't missing any chances to score runs especially given how dependent they are on him and AB de Villiers. It was Abu Dhabi where Kohli regained his form with a 72* and will look to carry on his superlative performances here again.

Last three IPL scores- 34, 39*, 8

Venue average- 40.50

Morgan vs RCB- 51 runs, Avg:10.20, SR- 96.23

Morgan in IPL 2020- 248 runs, Avg: 41.33, SR- 132.62

Unlike the Finchs and Maxwells of the world, Eoin Morgan has translated his gun T20I credentials into IPL runs, a little late but he's finally there, no wonder he is leading the KKR side as he has made himself indispensable in lower-middle-order, at a time when Kolkata's MVP Andre Russell is struggling to buy a run. For Morgan, crossing 21 runs won't be much of an issue, why? Because his role in the batting order has been to take considerable time before going for the big hits as we saw in the encounter against Mumbai Indians or Sunrsiers Hyderabad. This year, the Irishman has been averaging 41.33 with a very healthy strike-rate of 132.62. He has struggled against RCB, no doubt, but the sample of matches is only six and when you add the fact that most of these games have come when Morgan was not able to crack the IPL code, it becomes a no-brainer to hop to Betdaily and earn handsome returns from this market.

RCB top bowler- Chris Morris @4

Last three IPL games- 4/26, 0/22, 2/17

Venue- Yet to play

Morris vs KKR: 11 games, 15 wickets, Eco- 7.60

Morris in IPL 2020- 4 games, 9 wickets, Avg: 9.33, SR-10.67, Eco- 5.25

Generally, we see how an individual's value increases manifolds when they are sitting on sidelines than playing for the team. But Chris Morris, who was greatly missed owing to his great death bowling skills, has proved to the world that he was indeed worth missing and justifies the hype. Last game, he was the stand-out bowler for the Reds with figures of 4/26. He has played four games and has been highly impactful, trumping Chahal to emerge as the best bowler for the team in three games of these including the H2H game against KKR where he had figures of 2/17. The Proteas all-rounder is able to pick wickets with the new ball and also under pressure at death, which makes him a valuable asset for the side, and we haven't talked about his batting yet. Also, he has performed the best against KKR in the cash-rich league as his record suggests, he has 15 wickets in 11 games against the Knights. What are you waiting for, hurry up and cash in on this blockbuster market, which has potential of giving you massive returns.