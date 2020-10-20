Manvinder Bisla, Manpreet Gony picked by Colombo Kings in LPL 2020 draft

In what can be considered a rather nostalgic throwback for the Indian fans, yesteryear stars of the Indian Premier League Manvinder Bisla and Manpreet Gony became the only two Indians to be picked in the draft for the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Bisla and Gony, 35 and 36 respectively, both of whom are now retired, were snapped up in the draft on Monday by the Colombo Kings and will both turn up for the same franchise in the inaugural season of LPL. The duo will feature in the same side as Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis and Angelo Mathews, all three of whom were also drafted on Monday.