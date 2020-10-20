IPL 2020 | We were 10 runs short; this loss will charge us up for next game, states Shreyas Iyer

Yesterday at 11:18 PM
Following the tanking loss against KXIP, Shreyas Iyer has stated that the loss would charge them up really well for the next game, as they aim to maintain the top-two position on the table. While crediting Dhawan for his knock, he opined that they were ten runs short on the night against KXIP.
It was an off day for the Delhi batters around the southpaw Shikhar Dhawan, who created a record becoming the first batsman to score consecutive centuries in the history of IPL. While Dhawan scored an emphatic 106 off 61 deliveries, where he swatted 12 boundaries and amassed three sixes, the rest of the batting unit fall flat, scoring just 58 runs in between them.
In reply, KXIP got off the worst start possible before Chris Gayle’s over against Tushar Deshpande changed the tide in their favour. Behind his compatriot, Nicholas Pooran too put on a show, scoring 53 off 28 deliveries as KXIP came from behind to register their third consecutive victory in the tournament, taking them to fifth on the table. Following the loss, Iyer in the post-match presentation stated that the team were ten runs short clearly on the night but credited Dhawan for adapting himself in the tough conditions.
“I feel that we fell around 10 runs short, but we got a lot of learnings from this game. Shikhar's batting was a positive. Tushar leaked runs but that happens to the best of us. I'm sure he will come back. Shikhar read the wicket well, adapted to the situation, he went hard from the first ball, and passed the message onto the youngsters that the wicket is stopping,” said Iyer in the post-match presentation.
However, at the same time, he admitted that this loss was clearly required as a kick to the backside, which would motivate them to perform well in the next game. He added that they will come up charged in the next game, as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.
“He acclimatised to the conditions quicker the others. The good thing is that the boys will be charged up for the next game. We weren't upto the mark tonight, but I'm sure we will be next time,” he concluded.
