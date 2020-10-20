IPL 2020 | Took proper rest and was fresh for this match, reveals Shikhar Dhawan

Yesterday at 11:58 PM
After hitting his second consecutive hundred against Punjab, Shikhar Dhawan revealed that he had taken proper rest and was fresh for this match - coming off a match-winning hundred against CSK. He added that as no one sticking around with him, he took the responsibility to hold up one end.
Opening the innings for Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan started middling the ball right from the word go and carried his team through to the total of 164 with him scoring an unbeaten 61-ball 106. Although in the end, the score was not enough as Delhi lost the match by 5 wickets, this innings would provide good confidence to Dhawan, who struggled in the early part of the IPL.
Lately, Shikhar Dhawan has been on a purple patch of his own, scoring his second consecutive hundred against Punjab and fourth consecutive fifty-plus score. With his hundred against Punjab, he also became the first batsman in IPL history to score two consecutive hundreds. Having scored 465 runs in 10 matches, Dhawan revealed that he had taken proper rest in between his two consecutive hundreds and was fresh for the match. He added that Delhi will work on their mistakes and will come back stronger.
“I took proper rest and was fresh for this match. I didn't know ( when asked if he knew that he was the first man in IPL to score back-to-back tons). We gonna have a discussion and see where we can improve. We have been playing very good quite consistently. This is not going to put us down. We would try to come back stronger,” Dhawan said in the post-match presentation.
No batsman from Delhi could make a partnership with Dhawan as the second-highest score from the team was 14. Dhawan stated that since no one was sticking around, he held up one end and tried to score on lose balls.
“Today, it happened that way (that no one could stick around with me). I took the responibility of holding one end up and was also hitting the boundaries when I got the chance. On my Test debut I remember I was scoring this frequently,” he said.
