IPL 2020 | Took proper rest and was fresh for this match, reveals Shikhar Dhawan

Lately, Shikhar Dhawan has been on a purple patch of his own, scoring his second consecutive hundred against Punjab and fourth consecutive fifty-plus score. With his hundred against Punjab, he also became the first batsman in IPL history to score two consecutive hundreds. Having scored 465 runs in 10 matches, Dhawan revealed that he had taken proper rest in between his two consecutive hundreds and was fresh for the match. He added that Delhi will work on their mistakes and will come back stronger.