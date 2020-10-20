IPL 2020 | Really disappointing not to finish off the game for KXIP, expresses Nicholas Pooran

The introduction of Ravichandran Ashwin coupled with poor-running reduced 56/3, putting all sorts of pressure on the left-handed Nicholas Pooran to take the side home. In a similar fashion to his knock against Mumbai, the southpaw looked threatening from the first ball, connecting the ball off the middle of his willow. He took on the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Marcus Stoinis in the middle overs before really threatening the Delhi bowling unit with his wizardry. In the end, his knock, where he scored 53 off just 28 powered KXIP to a third consecutive win in the tournament.