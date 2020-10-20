IPL 2020 | Really disappointing not to finish off the game for KXIP, expresses Nicholas Pooran

Yesterday at 11:33 PM
Despite scoring a 28-ball 53, which has six boundaries and three sixes, Nicholas Pooran has expressed his disappointment over not being able to finish off the game for KXIP against DC. He also added that the plan for him was quite simple, to hit the balls in his zone, which fetched him the result.
Delhi Capitals struggled massively, despite the fact that Shikhar Dhawan got a century, as they scored 164 runs off their 20 overs. While Dhawan scored a 61-ball 106, his teammates around him only managed to put on 58 runs, which resulted in the table-toppers scoring an under-par score on a surface that looked far better for the batsmen.
The introduction of Ravichandran Ashwin coupled with poor-running reduced 56/3, putting all sorts of pressure on the left-handed Nicholas Pooran to take the side home. In a similar fashion to his knock against Mumbai, the southpaw looked threatening from the first ball, connecting the ball off the middle of his willow. He took on the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Marcus Stoinis in the middle overs before really threatening the Delhi bowling unit with his wizardry. In the end, his knock, where he scored 53 off just 28 powered KXIP to a third consecutive win in the tournament.
Following the win, Pooran expressed his disappointment for not finishing the game for the franchise, as he got out in the 13th over, with Punjab needing 42 more runs for a victory. Alongside that, he also revealed that the plan was quite simple, to hit the ball in his zone for boundaries, which is exactly what he did.
"Wonderful game. We spoke about being consistent. Get better in areas that we have not been good. Really happy we didn't go to the last over again. I have been working really hard, and hitting it well. I didn't finish off, which is disappointing for me. I am a natural aggressive player. if it is in my zone, I hit it. Simple," said Pooran at the post-match presentation
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.