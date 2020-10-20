IPL 2020 | Maxwell’s batting a concern but he’s bowling well enough to warrant selection, feels Simon Doull

Cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull feels that Glenn Maxwell’s lean run of form with the bat is a huge concern for Punjab, but believes that the Australian has done enough with the ball for KXIP to not look past him. Across the last two games, Maxwell has maintained a remarkable ER of 6.5.

Nine games into IPL 2020, Glenn Maxwell the batsman has been seen as a lost cause by fans and experts alike. In 8 outings with the bat this season, Maxwell has averaged a paltry 11.60 without hitting a single six and on Sunday versus Mumbai, the Australian notched up a duck to add to his woes. However, whilst his batting has looked hopeless, what’s helped Punjab is Maxwell’s nifty displays with the ball. Having taken the new ball in each of the last two games, Maxwell has maintained an ER of just 6.5, and in the game versus MI, he was, in fact, the joint-most economical bowler in the entire game, conceding just 24 runs off his quota of four overs.

Ahead of Punjab’s all-important clash versus Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, Simon Doull reckoned that the Big Show’s no-show with the bat is a huge concern for KXIP, but attested that his showing with the ball might help the all-rounder keep his spot intact. Doull noted that Punjab do not really have a like-for-like replacement and claimed that throwing Maxwell out might affect the balance of the side.

“The only worry is Glenn Maxwell. I know he bowled well the other day, but the way he got out and the fact that he is getting no runs is a worry. I don’t think Jimmy Neesham has done anything of note to warrant a spot, but the only reason I suppose Maxwell will stay in the team is because of his bowling,” Doull said on Cricbuzz LIVE.

“It’s been 4 years since Glenn Maxwell last scored an IPL fifty - he’s had opportunity aplenty to score runs, he just hasn’t done it. The issue with Maxwell is the way he is getting out, but he is bowling well enough to stay in the side. Punjab are not going to pick Hardus Viljoen or James Neesham. They could bring Mujeeb and give themselves another bowling option, but I don’t think they would want to weaken their batting.”

Punjab, on Sunday, beat defending champions Mumbai in the most dramatic fashion imaginable, through a second Super Over. The win for KXIP was set up by spearhead Mohammad Shami, who defended 6 runs in the first Super Over to ensure that his side stayed alive. Doull asserted that Punjab would be ‘alright’ if, come Tuesday, they just follow the lead of Shami.

“The win against Mumbai would have done Kings XI Punjab a world of good. They will have confidence, particularly in new batsmen like Chris Gayle who has looked in good touch. They just have to follow Mohammad Shami, his work ethic and belief. If Punjab can just follow Mohammad Shami, they will be alright.”

A win on Tuesday versus table-toppers Delhi Capitals would take Punjab to fifth spot, above both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.