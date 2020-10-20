IPL 2020 | Glenn Maxwell is a great team man and brings balance to the table, insists KL Rahul

Yesterday at 11:35 PM
KL Rahul has insisted that Glenn Maxwell, who finally came back to form, is a great team man and brings balance to the squad by adding the element of off-spin to the team along with destructive batting. He added that he is looking forward to continue this momentum and take it one game at a time.
Chasing the target of 165, Punjab were rocked with the loss of their skipper in the third over itself, but Chris Gayle, coming onto bat at 3, saved the powerplay for Punjab, scoring 29 runs off 13 deliveries. Delhi then tried to make a comeback with 2 wickets in the last over of the powerplay, but Nicholas Pooran, after being involved in two runout mess, scored a much-awaited fifty to win the match for Punjab. Although Pooran couldn’t finish the game as he got out on 28-ball 53, Glenn Maxwell with 24-ball 32 helped reach the target before finally, Jimmy Neesham hitting the winning six. Punjab won the match by 5 wickets with 1 over to spare.
KL Rahul insisted that Glenn Maxwell is a great man and brings balance to the team. He added that he is looking to take this momentum forward and take it one game at a time.
“Glenn has been batting well in the nets. He is a great team man and we know the balance he brings to the table. The talk before the last couple of games was to beat two teams were at the top of the points table. I couldn't sleep after the last game. We could have finished it before and not allowed it to go into the super over. The game reminds us to stay humble. We would want to take the momentum forward and take it one game at a time,” Rahul said in the post-match presentation.
Earlier, Punjab restricted Delhi with the help of some brilliant bowling from Mohammad Shami in death overs, who gave just 13 runs and took 2 wickets at the end. Rahul praised his bowlers for executing their plans to perfection.
“Specially when you play with 6 batters and one all-rounder. One of the top four had to do the job. One thing that we need to look at. Shami was coming in after some confidence from the last game. Arshdeep bowled two overs in the powerplay and one over at the death. And he nailed 6 yorkers,” he said.
