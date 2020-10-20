IPL 2020 | Glenn Maxwell is a great team man and brings balance to the table, insists KL Rahul

“Glenn has been batting well in the nets. He is a great team man and we know the balance he brings to the table. The talk before the last couple of games was to beat two teams were at the top of the points table. I couldn't sleep after the last game. We could have finished it before and not allowed it to go into the super over. The game reminds us to stay humble. We would want to take the momentum forward and take it one game at a time,” Rahul said in the post-match presentation.