IPL 2020 | Don’t think KKR made the right move removing Dinesh Karthik as skipper, opines Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar, who was part of KKR’s setup in the early days of IPL has opined that the franchise made a wrong move in removing Dinesh Karthik as their skipper. Alongside that, he also stated that the strange move would backfire and disrupt the team’s confidence with them being placed fourth.
Midway through the IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders made a strange move of appointing Eoin Morgan as the skipper of the team despite results going their way, as they were placed fourth on the IPL table. While the move clearly stated the want from Dinesh Karthik to focus on his own batting, the move to the outside world looked pretty much strange, with several experts throwing their arrows. Since Morgan’s appointment as the skipper, KKR have now got one win and a loss in their two games, with similar problems.
Their batting woes at the top, with Shubman Gill’s inability to change gears in team, combined with Andre Russell’s rustiness at the top of the order has caused them scathing trouble in the last one week. Former KKR pacer-now-turned cricket expert, Ajit Agarkar opined that the franchise didn’t make the right move in removing Karthik as their skipper mid-way during an IPL season.
“I don’t think replacing Dinesh Karthik after seven games when you’re sitting fourth in the table is the right move in my opinion. It does add to the disruption of the team and you could see the way they performed against Mumbai Indians, even though it was a tough game,” Agarkar said in a reply to a fan’s question, reported Hindustan Times.
He also backed his claims, arguing that it was a strange move from their part to change their plans midway through the season, despite the results going in their favour.
“I don’t think it was the right move. You make plans with a certain captain through the course of the year and in spite of sitting fourth on the table, it was a very strange move for me,” he further added.
