IPL 2020 | Don’t think KKR made the right move removing Dinesh Karthik as skipper, opines Ajit Agarkar

Midway through the IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders made a strange move of appointing Eoin Morgan as the skipper of the team despite results going their way, as they were placed fourth on the IPL table. While the move clearly stated the want from Dinesh Karthik to focus on his own batting, the move to the outside world looked pretty much strange, with several experts throwing their arrows. Since Morgan’s appointment as the skipper, KKR have now got one win and a loss in their two games, with similar problems.