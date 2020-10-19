VIDEO | Fiery Kartik Tyagi roars high as youngster tames Watson post friendly exchange

On the very next ball, Tyagi bowled a fuller delivery that managed to catch the inside edge of Watson’s bat, but much to the dismay of the youngster, it rolled past the wicket-keeper for another boundary. But despite conceding back-to-back boundaries, Tyagi knew that he had his man rattled. Brimming with confidence, the right arm speedster stormed in to bowl his third ball to Watson and, this time around, angled it into the Australian. Taken aback by the change in plan, Watson clipped the ball to the on-side, but to his utter horror, found the white cherry go straight into the hands of Rahul Tewatia at short mid-wicket. By the time, Watson realized that he had fallen prey to Tyagi and RR’s trap, it was too late.