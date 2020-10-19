VIDEO | Fiery Kartik Tyagi roars high as youngster tames Watson post friendly exchange

Today at 8:59 PM
Ever since making his debut versus the Mumbai Indians, young Kartik Tyagi has grown from strength to strength, and his battle versus ABD in the previous encounter served as a testament to his quality. Today, he further enhanced his growing reputation by taming one of the best batters, Shane Watson.
Despite the presence of both Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi - both of whom received immeasurable hype heading into the season - it was Kartik Tyagi who emerged out of the first half of the IPL as the most impressive young Indian seamer. The 19-year-old from Hapur, in his first five appearances of the season, showed that he has one of the best yorkers going around and that was on full display in Royals’ last game versus the Royal Challengers, where Tyagi indulged in a riveting battle with AB de Villiers. There, he did not quite end up winning the mini-battle, but the young gun endured a pleasant change in fortunes today in Abu Dhabi.
Today, Tyagi was locked-up in a battle with the big-hitting Shane Watson and this time around, he had to showcase his skills with the ball. And well, he did. The mouth-watering battle occurred in the fourth over of CSK’s innings, Tyagi’s first over of the game. Having been thumped to the boundary already once in the over by Sam Curran, Tyagi bowled an attempted bouncer to Watson first-up, and “Thank you very much” said the veteran, who smacked the youngster for a thwarting four. Many a youngster’s confidence might have been broken by the blow, but not Tyagi’s. The 19-year-old stared at Watson, gave a quirky smile and went back to his mark - to get revenge.
On the very next ball, Tyagi bowled a fuller delivery that managed to catch the inside edge of Watson’s bat, but much to the dismay of the youngster, it rolled past the wicket-keeper for another boundary. But despite conceding back-to-back boundaries, Tyagi knew that he had his man rattled. Brimming with confidence, the right arm speedster stormed in to bowl his third ball to Watson and, this time around, angled it into the Australian. Taken aback by the change in plan, Watson clipped the ball to the on-side, but to his utter horror, found the white cherry go straight into the hands of Rahul Tewatia at short mid-wicket. By the time, Watson realized that he had fallen prey to Tyagi and RR’s trap, it was too late.
As Watson looked up towards the sky in agony, the 19-year-old roared high with immense passion to assert his authority. A moment to cherish for a rising star whose ceiling seems to be growing with every passing game.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.