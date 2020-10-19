Twitter reacts to RR’s ultra-edge-shaped saviour stopping Steve Smith from walking off the ground

Jokes and memes overflowed post Chennai Super Kings’ first innings, as the Men in Yellow tuk-tuked their way to the lowest first innings score of IPL 2020, 125/5. Suggestions of the pitch being ‘slow’ were dismissed at the halfway mark and RR getting off to a flyer, 20/0 off the first 2, further hinted that it might have been the CSK batsmen who messed up big time. However, in an astonishing turnaround that no one quite saw coming, RR lost three wickets in the span of 10 balls to bring CSK right back into the contest. Well, 28/3 would very well have been 28/4, had it not been for a divine 'Ultra Edge' intervention helping RR.