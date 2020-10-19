Twitter reacts to RR’s ultra-edge-shaped saviour stopping Steve Smith from walking off the ground

Today at 10:44 PM
There are batsmen who stay their ground despite smashing the ball, there are batsmen who walk off after a faint nick and there are batsmen who even walk for plumb LBWs. Belonging to the third kind, Smith started walking off for an LBW call, before being pleasantly surprised by Ultra Edge.
Jokes and memes overflowed post Chennai Super Kings’ first innings, as the Men in Yellow tuk-tuked their way to the lowest first innings score of IPL 2020, 125/5. Suggestions of the pitch being ‘slow’ were dismissed at the halfway mark and RR getting off to a flyer, 20/0 off the first 2, further hinted that it might have been the CSK batsmen who messed up big time. However, in an astonishing turnaround that no one quite saw coming, RR lost three wickets in the span of 10 balls to bring CSK right back into the contest. Well, 28/3 would very well have been 28/4, had it not been for a divine 'Ultra Edge' intervention helping RR.
On the first ball of the sixth over, RR skipper Steve Smith shuffled across his stumps in an attempt to flick a Hazlewood good-length delivery. The right-hander played all over the delivery and failed to put bat to ball and the white cherry thud on to his pad. Almost certain that Smith was a goner, the CSK players went up in unison but, to their disappointment, were denied by the on-field umpire. But, nevertheless, confident they had their man, the Men in Yellow signalled for a review.
And here’s where things got interesting. Seeing the spin vision on the big screen, Smith, who looked guilty as soon as CSK took the review, started walking back to the dugout, certain that he did not put bat to ball. To the naked eye, in the first replay, the RR captain looked stone dead and thus he started to make the long walk back.
However, in a bizarre turn of events, Ultra Edge showed that Smith had indeed gotten a faint nick. The second replay showed that Smith had gotten the faintest of inside edges and so feeble was the nick that the RR skipper, himself, had no idea that he touched the ball. Eventually, after looking at the 2nd replay, the right-hander returned back to his crease, grateful to technology for saving him from the blushes.
Interesting. Only Chris Gaffaney and DRS knew about the inside edge. Steve Smith had no clue whatsoever. 'Poor' guy was walking away. #CSKvRR— Abhishek (@abhishekr2502) October 19, 2020
lol steve smith started walking away and he didn’t knew there was inside edge. WOW— Swing And Drive (@kohliextracover) October 19, 2020
What if Smith knew if he starts walking then Dhoni will take a review and waste it? #mastertactics #JustSaying #CSKvsRR #IPL2020 @StarSportsTamil #staraikelungal— NITHIN SIVAKUMAR (@NTHINSIVA) October 19, 2020
