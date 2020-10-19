Twitter reacts to genius Jofra Archer misfielding deliberately to run MS Dhoni out

Today at 9:27 PM
We all know Jofra Archer is a foreteller, but today versus CSK, the speedster took his ‘spookiness’ to a whole new level. In what was a pure and unadulterated ‘Jofra moment’, Archer misfielded deliberately to fox Dhoni into thinking there was a second run, only to run him out moments later.
That's the end of Dhoni's era??
Such a bad option to run late on first one!
Dive lu eyyav eti ra nuvvu?? @msdhoni— Mohan (@NTRKohli) October 19, 2020
Enni sarlu ala just inches lo runout avthav.?
Recent times lo idhi 3 or 4th time anukunta chala close ga MSD runout avvadam #CSKvsRR
1st run fast ga vellunte runout ayyedi kadu. Daridram— KP | #CSK (@isatruelover) October 19, 2020
Can't see him like this! :|
Runout in 200th game...— #Bharath (@Bharu_chirufan) October 19, 2020
Run out in last match played for India
Run out in debut match @msdhoni 🙏
Really don't wanna see @msdhoni end his career like this on such a bad note. Last match for India he was runout and now in IPL his team is not performing well🙈— Som Prem (@som_prem) October 19, 2020
May be it's time for him to do that!
MS Dhoni could be the greatest,— #FAN (@Sarcastic__Raj) October 19, 2020
He could he the best, He can be the King Kong banging on his chest,
He could beat the world,
He could beat the war,
He could talk to God!!!!!!!
BUT PRESENTLY HE SHOULD WARM THE BENCH AND HAVE SOME MERCY ON THE HIS TEAM🙏 #CSKvRR
Jadhav role: Wasting time and energy on field!
Running out of form is understandable. But @msdhoni giving an uninspiring jadhav repeated chances is not at all done. @ChennaiIPL— Ram (@rrams87) October 19, 2020
Yeah!
Mahi is out of from...— Surya... (@Surya74656970) October 19, 2020
Sad thing on internet!
@msdhoni run out. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/pBRtnNJ2li— మెగా - పవర్ - జనసేన (@NaIstamBey) October 19, 2020
