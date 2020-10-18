Twitter reacts to Gayle-Mayank sealing KXIP an improbable victory in second super-over

Today at 12:46 AM
Things made in pure parallel word now has translated into our world, with an IPL game going into the second super over before a decider. In the end, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal’s crazy knock in the second super over was enough to finally give KXIP a victory in the, erm, second super-over.
Ohhh bhai.... Maro mujhe..
What an efoort this is... Brillianttttt!
October 18, 2020
What a March out sending... 😍#Gayle #MayankAgarwal#KXIPvMI #MIvKXIP— Rakshil Gamit (@GamitRakshil) October 18, 2020
This guy deserves an APRECIATION here!
First we saw pooran and today it's Mayank Agarwal and You know the reason behind it . The Greatest Fielder of All time @JontyRhodes8 Thanks ....#MIvKXIP #IPLinUAE https://t.co/sLrKxUlevx— Alok Singh (@itsmeonly01) October 18, 2020
Hahahaha! TRUE
Mi fans were trolling virat for celebrating for four in the Super over.. now their vada pav could not able to score even 6 runs in the super over😹😹..1(3)...just a liability he is on this great MI team..#MIvKXIP— A S H U (@akki_army) October 18, 2020
ROFL!!!! :D :D
Everyone irrespective of players and fans right now.....😎#SuperOver#MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/rTgDRXhL7c— Kachra Seth (@Kachra_Se) October 18, 2020
This is 2020! Anything is possible...
#SuperOver— Omprakash (@omprakash2411) October 18, 2020
What a Match
Take a bow #KXIP
#KXIP WON THE match,
Two Supermans in Super Over .
👏👏Universal Boss Gayle & Mayank Agrawal #KingsXiPunjab #MayankAgarwal #UniverseBoss #Gayle pic.twitter.com/nceeahPwWw
*Super over tied*— Juber Ahmed Khan (@JuberAhmedkhann) October 18, 2020
Meanwhile super over:#MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/uMtKhG9tUz
#IPLinUAE#SuperOver#MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/yqLLZ9sjBm— Kundan_Chandu (@UniversalPrinc8) October 18, 2020
Sahi khel gaye BOSS!
#MIvsKXIP #ipl2020 #SuperOver— Sanjay (@Erlogical21) October 18, 2020
....GAYLE .. pic.twitter.com/Onk3O9rlL9
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Chris Jordan
- Kl Rahul
- Chris Gayle
- Rohit Sharma
- Quinton De Kock
- Quinton De Kock
- Ipl 2020
- Kings Xi Punjab
- Mumbai Indians
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.