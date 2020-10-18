 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Gayle-Mayank sealing KXIP an improbable victory in second super-over

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Magical 2020 leads super over tie in UAE

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to Gayle-Mayank sealing KXIP an improbable victory in second super-over

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:46 AM

    Things made in pure parallel word now has translated into our world, with an IPL game going into the second super over before a decider. In the end, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal’s crazy knock in the second super over was enough to finally give KXIP a victory in the, erm, second super-over.

    Ohhh bhai.... Maro mujhe..

    What an efoort this is... Brillianttttt!

    This guy deserves an APRECIATION here!

    Hahahaha! TRUE

    ROFL!!!! :D :D

    This is 2020! Anything is possible...

    Sahi khel gaye BOSS!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down