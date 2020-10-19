Twitter reacts to ‘Dhoni Review System’ finally coming good as ‘Thala’ helps Rayudu save his wicket

Today at 9:05 PM
DRS - Dhoni Review System - has blown hot and cold this season, with it in fact hurting the side more than helping it, particularly in the first half of the season. However, today in Abu Dhabi, it got its much-needed redemption as a divine intervention from MSD helped Rayudu keep his wicket intact.
DRS man at the other end!
Sahi khel gaye Ben Stokes!
Dhoni - Review - System— Kaatraj (@PrithamKasi) October 19, 2020
That's MSD for you
So Ambati Rayudu literally Walked up to Dhoni Review System asking if he should take the Decision Review System.— Amey Pethkar 🇮🇳🇦🇪 (@ameyp9) October 19, 2020
The moment Dhoni asked him to take the decision we all knew the decision is going to be reversed. #CSK #RR #CSKvRR #IPL2020
Man with super vision!
#CSKvRR— Furiousprakash (@furiousprakash) October 19, 2020
*Ambati Rayudu is given out by the umpire
*DRS (Dhoni review system) : pic.twitter.com/AnbU6uRT3Y
Mohsin bhai..hum to kab se DRS ko Dhoni Review System hi kehte hai😁 aur ab ICC ko bhi officially isko yahi naam dena chaiye😁🙏❤️🇮🇳— Amit Prabhu (@AmitPrabhu9) October 19, 2020
Vere thanum!! Thala🔥🔥
That Thala Style greet when Ambati Rayadu survives his wicket in the 9 th over at 8.4 overs due to Dhoni Review System (DRS) #StarMoment @TVSStarCityPlus pic.twitter.com/HiYZmI5Asz— Harry (@GreatPunekar) October 19, 2020
Hahaha! True words
Comentry ):- Drs man is other end ..— Mr. C (@sreechaitanya4) October 19, 2020
Every one knows its
Dhoni review system 🔥🔥🙌#SarkaruVaariPaata #csk
Mass!
That Thala Style greet when Ambati Rayadu survives his wicket due to Dhoni Review System (DRS) #StarMoment @TVSStarCityPlus pic.twitter.com/mfkKrf9u7z— Harry (@GreatPunekar) October 19, 2020
