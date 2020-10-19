 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to ‘Dhoni Review System’ finally coming good as ‘Thala’ helps Rayudu save his wicket

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Dhoni Review System

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to ‘Dhoni Review System’ finally coming good as ‘Thala’ helps Rayudu save his wicket

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:05 PM

    DRS - Dhoni Review System - has blown hot and cold this season, with it in fact hurting the side more than helping it, particularly in the first half of the season. However, today in Abu Dhabi, it got its much-needed redemption as a divine intervention from MSD helped Rayudu keep his wicket intact.

    DRS man at the other end!

    Sahi khel gaye Ben Stokes!

    That's MSD for you

    Man with super vision!

    Vere thanum!! Thala🔥🔥

    Hahaha! True words

    Mass!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down