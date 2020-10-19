 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to CSK batsmen marking Dhoni’s 200th IPL appearance with masterful Test performance

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Smith is really cool

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to CSK batsmen marking Dhoni’s 200th IPL appearance with masterful Test performance

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:37 PM

    What was touted to be a landmark to remember became a night to forget for MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings dished out their worst performance of the season to slump to an embarrassing 7-wicket defeat. It was a trademark Test performance from CSK, who, batting first in Abu Dhabi, scored just 125.

    Dhimaaakkkkkk Karabh hogya??

    Hahahaha! Old mates from RPS

    Hmmm!

    He is just Ridiculous in 2020

    Here is how twitter reacted on CSK loss:

    Hope they go well from here on!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down