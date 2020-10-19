Twitter reacts to CSK batsmen marking Dhoni’s 200th IPL appearance with masterful Test performance

Today at 11:37 PM
What was touted to be a landmark to remember became a night to forget for MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings dished out their worst performance of the season to slump to an embarrassing 7-wicket defeat. It was a trademark Test performance from CSK, who, batting first in Abu Dhabi, scored just 125.
Dhimaaakkkkkk Karabh hogya??
October 19, 2020
Hahahaha! Old mates from RPS
#CSKvsRR— Rahul Singh Sengar (@Rahulsinghh97) October 19, 2020
Dhoni after seeing Smith's innings #RRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/h6ouislipD
Hmmm!
Get lost and deserved loss #csk for being so adamant!!— ssk (@99sai) October 19, 2020
More than winning or losing
Lacking intent is hurting fans
Zeroooooo intent except few players!! @ChennaiIPL #CSKvsRR #Jadhav #IPL2020 https://t.co/P0CYc9rd19
He is just Ridiculous in 2020
#jadhav has single handedly lost at least 4 matches to csk .#CSKvsRR— POLITICALLY INCORRECT (@iPKS03007) October 19, 2020
Here is how twitter reacted on CSK loss:
No words ........ Yes we lost.— Vishal jha (@vishaljhavkj) October 19, 2020
I can only say msd and csk forever #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/riNlnG31Yr
Hahaha. Dhoni has lost his grace to move out. This is how most of the good players finally move out.— prakash (@prakashj1978) October 19, 2020
Ravindra Jadeja should be the captain of CSK for ipl 2021— Old Monk (@Aadimanaw) October 19, 2020
CSK without Raina is Rising Pune Supergiants— Nisarg #KKR (@cyclone_nisarg) October 19, 2020
Hope they go well from here on!
Only 4 Matches #CSK🙏— MB Bharath (@MBBharath001) October 19, 2020
Hope Next Time Better Come Back 🔥
