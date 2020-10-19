Reports | Leg-spinner Praveen Dubey joins Delhi Capitals as Amit Mishra’s replacement

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Capitals announced that Amit Mishra was ruled out of the tournament, with a flexor tendon injury on his bowling hand. The leg-spinner until then, had picked up three wickets in as many games for the franchise but went down after attempting a catch against Kolkata Knight Riders. In his absence, the Capitals have capitalised on the partnership between Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, which has come good at the right moment.