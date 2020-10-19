IPL 2020 | With the way KL Rahul batted, KXIP deserved to win, reckons Sanjay Manjrekar

“One is - it’s a bit of a dampener because you’ve started in a very excited state but you know at the league stage when you have so many league matches whether a super over makes sense is one thing. And if not - if the Super Over gets tied the first one maybe we can share points and move on. Because sometimes this pot needs a bit of timer on it. It just sorts of drags on for far too long and T20 cricket cannot be about a game that just drags on.”