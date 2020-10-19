IPL 2020 | Turning point between Mumbai and Punjab was Shami’s super-over, opines Joy Bhattacharya

“There were so many turning points in this encounter between Mumbai and Punjab. For me, it was Mohammed Shami’s super-over, where he was defending five runs. Nicholas Pooran went out and got out the first ball. Somehow he went out there and Shami defended five runs against Rohit and de Kock. That for me was the game. Did you notice how Punjab was after that, they knew they had just dodged a bullet, going into the second half,” Joy Bhattacharya told Cricbuzz.