IPL 2020 | KL Rahul’s form for KXIP is just ‘incredible,’ states Mayank Agarwal

Today at 12:43 AM
Following the stunning victory over Mumbai, Mayank Agarwal was all in praise for his opening partner, KL Rahul, who completed his 500-run mark this season, admitting that the latter's form is just ‘incredible.’ He also opined that the team went with a nothing to lose approach, which helped them win.
Going into this game, KXIP were struggling at the bottom of the table with just four points, while a host of sides above them stood on six points. However, after five hours of pulsating cricket, the game was finally decided via a second super-over, which was won by Kings XI Punjab, on the back of a brilliant partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle.
After 362 runs, Punjab tore apart the Kiwi pacer Trent Boult for a stunning victory. In normal-time, it was KL Rahul’s efforts, which was essentially the match-winner for the franchise, who were struggling against Jasprit Bumrah. The right-hander scored a 51-ball 77, scoring seven boundaries and three sixes to get Punjab closer to the total. Following the game, Agarwal credited KL Rahul’s incredible form for getting KXIP to a victory against Mumbai.
“We aren't thinking about the points table, but getting a win against a team like MI is heartening. It was a dream come true to play the IPL and to have exciting games like this is amazing. This kind of a match will go down in history. Having an opportunity to learn from the game's greats is quite incredible. KL is a wonderful player and the kind of performance he's put forth as a captain so consistently is incredible. We aren't talking about the points table, and it's about taking it one game at a time,” he said in the post-match presentation.
Just prior to the second super-over where Mayank came out to bat himself, the right-hander pulled off one of the best saves this season when he flung himself mid-air to save a six from Kieron Pollard. Following that, he came back and scored twin boundaries to seal the deal for Punjab in a pulsating encounter. However, the Karnataka man admitted that there was a ‘nothing to lose’ mindset, which helped them to cross the line eventually.
“It was close. I was close to the boundary and the thought was if I keep it inside, we will save runs. I didn't think I could get it to Arshdeep, I just wanted to save four honestly. It was just the shock of the elbow hitting the ground, so I'm alright. It can get hard in sport, but you can't live without it. The mindset was we had nothing to lose, and the pressure was off us. The DC game flashed in my mind, but I just went for it, come what may,” he concluded.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.