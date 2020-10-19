IPL 2020 | KL Rahul backs and motivates every youngster in KXIP unit, reveals Arshdeep Singh

"He (KL Rahul) just says one thing - 'keep it simple and don't put pressure on yourself'. He is always there whenever I have doubts. He is really calm. He knows how to keep the youngsters motivated. He backs all the players, especially youngsters in the team. He is a captain who will back a youngster on his bad day. He is a player who can turn the match in any situation. He always makes us smile. He knows when we are nervous. He comes, talks, and motivates us. I am really happy that I am playing under such a wonderful captain like Rahul bhai," Arshdeep told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.