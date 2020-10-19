IPL 2020 | KL Rahul backs and motivates every youngster in KXIP unit, reveals Arshdeep Singh

Today at 3:46 PM
Six wickets in four games, Arshdeep Singh has revealed that KL Rahul continuously backs and motivates the youngsters in the KXIP camp in the ongoing IPL. Alongside Rahul, who is KXIP’s skipper, Arshdeep also pointed out at Mohammed Shami, from whom he constantly seeks advice.
In the start of the tournament, Kings XI Punjab were hell-bent on utilising Sheldon Cottrell in the playing XI, owing to his height and the angle which he generates as a left-arm pacer. However, after an injury, the franchise replaced the left-arm Windies pacer with a 21-year-old Arshdeep Singh. In the four games, the left-arm seamer from Madhya Pradesh has accounted for six wickets, including the wicket of Andre Russell.
One thing that remained constant throughout this season for him, according to him, is KL Rahul’s confidence in him. The 21-year-old also revealed that as a skipper, Rahul always motivates the youngster in the team. Alongside Shami, the left-arm pacer has created a partnership in the early overs, which has helped KXIP to twin victories against RCB and MI in their last two encounters.
"He (KL Rahul) just says one thing - 'keep it simple and don't put pressure on yourself'. He is always there whenever I have doubts. He is really calm. He knows how to keep the youngsters motivated. He backs all the players, especially youngsters in the team. He is a captain who will back a youngster on his bad day. He is a player who can turn the match in any situation. He always makes us smile. He knows when we are nervous. He comes, talks, and motivates us. I am really happy that I am playing under such a wonderful captain like Rahul bhai," Arshdeep told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.
KXIP’s newcomer also credited Shami for constantly being a guide to him during the tournament, with Shami’s experience coming in invaluable for the franchise. The right-arm seamer has picked up 14 wickets, only one behind Jasprit Bumrah. Next up, Kings XI Punjab faces the challenge of playing against the table-toppers Delhi Capitals, who are on the back of a win against CSK in their last game.
"I always speak with Shami bhai. I have learnt a lot from him. During the net sessions, I ask him a lot of questions. Sometimes he gets angry and says 'how many questions will you ask?' He is so experienced and he is always ready to help. I watch his (Shami's) bowling a lot and then ask him questions regarding the areas where I should bowl. I apply those tips on the field," he added.
