IPL 2020 | KKR’s Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t get off to the best start possible, with their openers putting on a dull show against the Sunrisers. While Shubman Gill did score runs, his 36 came off 37 deliveries in a questionably slow manner for the Knight Riders. At the other end, Tripathi tried to up the ante, with a 16-ball 23 before being beaten by a delivery from Natrajan, with KKR on 48/1 after the end of the powerplay.