 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2020 | KKR’s Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Tripathi has accepted the violation

    IPL

    IPL 2020 | KKR’s Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:51 AM

    After the victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR were dealt with a piece of bad news as opener Rahul Tripathi was reprimanded for breaching ‘Code of Conduct.’ Tripathi opened alongside Shubman Gill and scored a 16-ball 23, as Lockie Ferguson won KKR the game with the ball in the super-over.

    Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t get off to the best start possible, with their openers putting on a dull show against the Sunrisers. While Shubman Gill did score runs, his 36 came off 37 deliveries in a questionably slow manner for the Knight Riders. At the other end, Tripathi tried to up the ante, with a 16-ball 23 before being beaten by a delivery from Natrajan, with KKR on 48/1 after the end of the powerplay. 

    In the end, the Knight Riders breezed to an easy victory, via a super-over, after David Warner and Abdul Samad’s late efforts took Sunrisers Hyderabad close to a victory. However, following the game, the Knight Riders, who still pretty on fourth of the IPL table, with ten points were handed a piece of bad news. Their opener Tripathi was reprimanded by the IPL for breaching the Code of Conduct.

    “Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” IPL said in a statement, reported HT. 

    The victory took KKR to 10 points, just two shy of RCB, who currently occupy the third position.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down