IPL 2020 | KKR’s Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Today at 12:51 AM
After the victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR were dealt with a piece of bad news as opener Rahul Tripathi was reprimanded for breaching ‘Code of Conduct.’ Tripathi opened alongside Shubman Gill and scored a 16-ball 23, as Lockie Ferguson won KKR the game with the ball in the super-over.
Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t get off to the best start possible, with their openers putting on a dull show against the Sunrisers. While Shubman Gill did score runs, his 36 came off 37 deliveries in a questionably slow manner for the Knight Riders. At the other end, Tripathi tried to up the ante, with a 16-ball 23 before being beaten by a delivery from Natrajan, with KKR on 48/1 after the end of the powerplay.
In the end, the Knight Riders breezed to an easy victory, via a super-over, after David Warner and Abdul Samad’s late efforts took Sunrisers Hyderabad close to a victory. However, following the game, the Knight Riders, who still pretty on fourth of the IPL table, with ten points were handed a piece of bad news. Their opener Tripathi was reprimanded by the IPL for breaching the Code of Conduct.
“Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” IPL said in a statement, reported HT.
The victory took KKR to 10 points, just two shy of RCB, who currently occupy the third position.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.