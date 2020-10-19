IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals - Statistical Preview

Can we look elsewhere and not commit a sin while picking up Kings XI Punjab’s best batsman? No, I guess we will have to continue to back the stats and trust the process, such has been this man’s form in the season, with 525 runs in nine innings, at an average of 75, which is mind-boggling high for an opener and that in T20s. But more importantly, his approach has changed since the public backlash for his comments on the 120 strike-rate, with the right-hander taking more responsibility at the top of the order to increase the scoring rate. Yesterday was an example of it, in conditions which are tougher for the new man, Rahul scored a scintillating 51-ball 77, at a strike-rate of 150.98, going against one of the best T20 bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah. Against Delhi, he would once again be crucial to their chances, given that their middle-order is still fragile with Glenn Maxwell terribly out of form.