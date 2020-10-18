IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab deserved two points on the day, concedes Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard, whose efforts in the second Super Over were rendered ineffective by KXIP, conceded that the KL Rahul-led side deserved to win the game on the night. In what was potentially the craziest T20 match in history, KXIP needed a second Super Over to down the Mumbai Indians.

Having picked up just four points in their first eight matches, Kings XI Punjab entered the clash versus Mumbai on Sunday needing to win the contest to keep their boat afloat. After putting in a fine effort with the ball to restrict Mumbai to a par score of 176, a KL Rahul 77 looked certain to take the team over the line, but last over chaos meant that their batsmen, instead, took the game to a Super Over.

After scoring just five runs off the Super Over, KXIP looked like they’d lost the match but remarkably, Shami conceded exactly five runs to enforce a second Super Over - the first in history. Eventually, the playing conditions worked in favour of Punjab and the duo of Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal, powered by a sublime Chris Jordan over, took the side over the line.

Kieron Pollard, who captained Mumbai in the second over due to Rohit being ill, conceded that the Rahul-led side deserved to walk away with two points.

“It shows that 1 run and 2 runs are very very crucial in T20 cricket. I am sure it was great for viewership. Kings got the better of us and deserved the two points. Around the 11-12 overs, we knew we were a couple of overs behind. Getting 170-odd, that was a good total - above-par on a track that was a on the slower side. With the dimensions, we thought we can defend that. KL again batted beautifully, congratulations to them,” Pollard said post-match.

"'What's the worse that can happen?' That's how I look at things. It's a game of cricket, you go out there to do your best, you prepare, there's a process and the situation dictates what happens. We should won this I believe deep down. These things happen.”

The win means that Punjab, with 6 points to their name, are now sixth on the table, above both CSK and RR, who will lock horns with each other tomorrow.