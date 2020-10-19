IPL 2020 | Haven't seen much spark from youngsters but will play them going forward, states MS Dhoni 

Rajasthan Royals crushed Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi by seven wickets and after the loss, MS Dhoni stated that team will look to give youngsters chances after they failed to show spark in the earlier games. CSK slumped to the 8th spot after the defeat, which was their seventh this season.

What was anticipated in 2018 took long but is now finally happening as CSK, a team full of experienced players who are on the wrong side of the age, have started getting exposed as the Men in Yellow lost their seventh game of the season after having played 10 games, now even below Kings XI Punjab in the points table. CSK haven't given many chances to youngsters this season like Narayan Jagadeesan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom were dropped without giving ample opportunities.

But now things might and the captain himself admitted the same after the loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in the post-match presentation.

"We're trying to address that. You don't want to do too much chop and change because after 3-4-5 games you won't be sure of anything. Insecurity is something you don't want to prevail in the dressing room. It's fair enough, this season we weren't there. Maybe we didn't have see as much spark from some of our youngsters. Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure," MS Dhoni stated in the post-match presentation.

Despite the RR spinners impressing on a wicket that seemed two-paced, returning figures of 2/32 off their 8 overs, Dhoni used just 4.3 overs of Jadeja and Chawla, and too only towards the latter half of RR's innings, when the game was all but done and dusted. Dhoni revealed that the pitch, in the second half, did not stop as much as CSK expected.

"There was a bit for the fast bowlers and the reason I brought Jadeja was to see how much it was stopping and it didn't as much as the first innings. So I went with the fast bowlers. I don't think the spinners got as much bite," said the CSK skipper.

With just 6 points from 10 games, CSK are currently bottom of the table, with a playoff spot looking distant with every passing game. Dhoni revealed that there will be introspection on the process adopted by CSK which, till now, has not yielded the right results.

"It's not always supposed to go your way. We have to see if the process was wrong. Result is a by-product of the process, but the fact still remains that if you're focused on the process then the undue pressure of result doesn't enter the dressing room."