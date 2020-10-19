IPL 2020 | Happy to bat at number 5 to help the team’s cause, reveals Jos Buttler

Since the very first game of the season, Rajasthan Royals have given the impression that they have been choosing their batting order by spinning a wheel. After starting off with Smith, Jaiswal and Samson at 1, 2, 3, the franchise tried a plethora of other combinations in the first half of the season and a victim of the ‘random combination generator’ was Jos Buttler. The right-hander, initially, was asked to do a job as an opener, which he did with relative success, but was then moved to the middle-order in the side’s previous game versus RCB, in which he scored an unimpressive 24.