IPL 2020 | Happy to bat at number 5 to help the team’s cause, reveals Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler, who was named Man-of-the-Match on Monday for his unbeaten 70, revealed that he was more than happy to bat in the middle-order and aid the team’s cause. After starting off as an opener, Buttler was demoted to No.5 last game, and the Englishman repaid the faith today.
Since the very first game of the season, Rajasthan Royals have given the impression that they have been choosing their batting order by spinning a wheel. After starting off with Smith, Jaiswal and Samson at 1, 2, 3, the franchise tried a plethora of other combinations in the first half of the season and a victim of the ‘random combination generator’ was Jos Buttler. The right-hander, initially, was asked to do a job as an opener, which he did with relative success, but was then moved to the middle-order in the side’s previous game versus RCB, in which he scored an unimpressive 24.
The 30-year-old got a second bite at the cherry at No.5 today versus CSK but ensured to make the spot his own, scoring a fine, unbeaten 70 off just 48. Speaking post match, Buttler, who was handed the Man-of-the-Match award, revealed that he is completely fine to do a job for the team in the middle order.
“I'm happy (batting at number 5) to do whatever the team needs me to do. This is my role for now,” Buttler said in the post match presentation.
Chasing 126, Buttler walked in to bat at a less than ideal situation, with the side reeling at 28/3, and the Englishman, who struck 7 fours and 2 sixes, revealed that he was keen to bat with intent. Buttler also revealed that he wanted to make up for the no-show on the other night versus RCB.
“Nice to get a win on the board tonight. I tried to come out with some intensity in my batting. I didn't think I had enough last game, and I decided to take a few more options tonight, and it came off. You have to keep trusting yourself and particularly when there's no scoreboard pressure, you can play yourself in and let it cut loose in the end.”
The 70 today was Butler's second fifty of the season, following his 70 versus Mumbai Indians at the start of the month in Abu Dhabi.
