IPL 2020 | Fast bowler coming in for Bravo is the way to go, opines Joy Bhattacharjya

Joy Bhattacharjya has opined that Chennai Super Kings should pick a fast bowler in place of Dwayne Bravo, who got injured in the last match to attain maximum benefits. He added that the biggest problem that Chennai is facing at the moment is the absence of a fast bowler to bowl at the death.
Chennai Super Kings were in a fix in the last match against Delhi Capitals as their main bowler, Dwayne Bravo got injured and couldn’t complete his quota of 4 overs. Forcibly, MS Dhoni had to give the last over to Ravindra Jadeja, where 17 runs were required and as a result, CSK lost the match as Axar Patel hit Jadeja for three sixes, winning the match by 5 wickets. However, it is yet to be seen if Bravo will be available for their clash against Rajasthan.
Joy Bhattacharjya opined that if Bravo is not available for the match then, Dhoni should pick one of Josh Hazelwood and Lungi Ngidi to replace the West Indian pacer. He pointed out that the main problem of CSK is that they lack a fast bowler to bowl at the death.
“I think it’s a straight swap. They could get Hazelwood, they could get Ngidi also. He is also very useful. He is a terrific bowler as well so don’t count him out and sometimes these kinds of conditions generally may suit him. But more than this it all depends on who they think is the better death bowler for them because I think their big problem is the fact that they need one of the fast bowlers to bowl at the death,” Bhattacharjya said in a video uploaded by Cricbuzz.
“Whoever suits that better for them but definitely a fast bowler coming in for Bravo is the way to go. I don’t see any other changes. Their batting did well last time.”
CSK will face off with Rajasthan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi looking to add a win against their name.
