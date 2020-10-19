Delhi Capitals sign Pravin Dubey as replacement for injured Amit Mishra

Earlier reports emerged that, the table-toppers Delhi Capitals were eyeing the Karnataka leg-spinner, Pravin Dubey as a replacement for the injured Amit Mishra. However, now the franchise has confirmed the news with a press release. The leg-spinner was previously part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit, where he did not get an opportunity to feature in the playing XI. Now, Dubey will be the fourth spinner in the Delhi outfit, alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav.