BBL 2020 | Dawid Malan joins Hobart Hurricanes for upcoming season

In what comes as a major boost for Hobart Hurricanes, the club confirmed signing of Dawid Malan, who will feature in Australia's premier T20 league. There was a cloud hanging around the availability of English players during the upcoming season of BBL, but Hobart will be delighted with the coup.

Dawid Malan, who has earned some reputation in T20 internationals thanks to an average of 48.71 and strike-rate of 146.67, and is world's top-ranked batter in the format, has been snapped by BBL franchise Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming season of the T20 league. Malan had made it clear midway through Australia's white-ball tour in September that he was going to feature in the BBL, this summer.

The English southpaw will add strength to Hobart's batting line-up, joining the likes of D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade and most likely will play in the top three. There's still uncertainly about the availability of English players this season of the BBL with Three Lions' proposed limited overs series in South Africa in November and in Pakistan in January, which hasn't been confirmed yet.

Malan is delighted to play BBL and stated that he's all excited to join the Hobart Hurricanes as he loves the Aussie crowds.

"The Big Bash is recognised as one of the leading T20 leagues in the world, and I'm excited to be joining the Hurricanes", said Malan. "I love the whole ethos of Australian sport, and really enjoy playing in front of Aussie crowds."

Hobart Hurricanes Head Coach Adam Griffith is also quite happy with the signing and asserted that Malan is a great performer in the shortest format and will fit in the group well.

"I'm very excited to have someone of Dawid's talent and experience join the team. He is a proven performer at T20 cricket on the international stage and I'm looking forward to seeing him hopefully replicate that for the Hurricanes. I spent some time with him when he was playing at Middlesex and he will fit into our group very well," Adam Griffith stated.